Subsidiary of German Insurance Giant Munich Re Terminates Contract With Nord Stream 2

A London-based subsidiary of German insurance company Munchener Ruck (Munich Re) engaged in the reinsurance of German and foreign insurance companies has terminated its contract with Nord Stream 2, company spokesman Frank Ziegler has confirmed to Sputnik.
"We're talking about our subsidiary company Munich Re Syndicate in London; it had a contract, and it has been terminated. I can confirm this," Ziegler said, adding that he could not provide any further details regarding the matter.
Earlier, Reuters reported that Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurer, had withdrawn from the provision of insurance to Nord Stream 2.
On Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Washington has continued "to examine entities involved" in the Nord Stream 2 project for "potentially sanctionable activity," stressing that "we have been clear that companies risk sanctions if they are involved in Nord Stream 2."
The US has slapped the Russian-West European energy infrastructure project with two rounds of sanctions, prompting multiple companies to pull out of the project. Last week, Bloomberg reported that the US was not considering any new restrictions beyond those already in place.
