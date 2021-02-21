Register
13:35 GMT21 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nord Stream 2

    Biden Faces Dilemma Over Nord Stream 2, German Media Says

    © Photo : nord-stream2
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    142
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106913/11/1069131130_0:73:1400:860_1200x675_80_0_0_1217646232d4d1bb993a4ade0b2599be.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202102211082143390-biden-faces-dilemma-over-nord-stream-2-german-media-says/

    Last week, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and her Republican colleague Jim Risch urged President Joe Biden to enforce sanctions on Nord Stream 2 in order to impede its construction.

    Berlin has created a dilemma for the Biden administration over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, journalist Daniel Brossler argued in an article for the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung.

    According to him, although US President Joe Biden expressed willingness to improve relations with his German colleagues, Nord Stream 2-related disagreements remain a serious obstacle to such a rapprochement. 

    "Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have repeatedly made it clear how much they care about bolstering the US' ties with its allies, especially Germany, which were particularly badly treated by [former President Donald] Trump. However, the example of Nord Stream 2 shows how difficult it could be to flip the switch in practice", the author noted.

    In an apparent nod to the pipeline project, Brossler warned that the US president possibly "getting along" with the federal government may jeopardise consensus in one of the few areas where Democrats and Republicans share a common stance.

    The author stressed that it remains unclear what Biden's concessions may be, given Berlin's irreconcilable position on the future of Nord Stream 2.

    At the same time, the journalist insisted that Germany needs to seize the opportunity to expand its partnership with the US, and that success will mainly depend on "whether the German side makes an interesting offer".

    US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Enforce Sanctions to Impede Nord Stream 2 Construction

    The remarks come after Republican Senator Jim Risch and his Democratic colleague Jeanne Shaheen issued a memo to Biden late last week, urging POTUS to fully implement the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act (PEESA), which accuses Russia of using its "energy export pipelines to create national and regional dependencies on Russian energy supplies".

    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction
    © Sputnik / Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction

    The memo described Nord Stream 2 as a "potent new geopolitical tool for Russia, allowing it to deprive Ukraine, Slovakia, and other nations of transit fees".

    "It would tie Western Europe to Russian gas, and the political coercion that accompanies it, for the next 40 years", the memo alleged, labeling the pipeline as a "dangerous project".

    The US State Department, in turn, pointed out that the Biden administration "will monitor activity to complete or certify the pipeline and, if such activity takes place, make a determination on the applicability of sanctions".

    Earlier, Biden claimed that Nord Stream 2 was a "bad deal for Europe", while German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze insisted that Berlin will continue to rely on gas "until about 2040".

    The US lawmakers' letter to Biden comes amid calls for the EU to level new sanctions against Russia and companies involved in the pipeline's construction, something that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned may have a negative impact on European economies.

    Merkel Slams US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2

    Last month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel slammed a spate of ex-territorial US sanctions against companies involved in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project as "inappropriate".

    Apart from the Russian energy giant Gazprom, five European companies are involved in the pipeline's construction, including France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch company Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

    Fortuna, a Russian-flagged pipelaying ship.
    © Photo : MarineTraffic / Peter Remde
    White House Reportedly Holding Internal Talks on Nord Stream 2 as Russian Pipelayer Resumes Work
    When completed, Nord Stream 2 will transport up to 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Russia to Germany, thereby doubling the capacity of the existing Nord Stream network, and turning Germany into a gas hub.

    The US and some of its allies in Europe have repeatedly criticised the project, claiming that it will increase European dependence on Russian gas. Moscow denies the allegations, saying that Nord Stream 2 is purely economic and urging the US not to politicise it.

    Related:

    US 'Must Realise' It Cannot Stop Nord Stream 2 Construction, Oxford Analyst Says
    Kremlin Slams US 'Sanction Aspirations' Against Nord Stream 2 as Unfair Competition
    European Commission Slams Potential Extraterritorial US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Illegal
    US Lawmakers Include Expanded Nord Stream-2 Sanctions in 2021 Defense Bill
    Tags:
    Russia, sanctions, gas pipeline, project, Nord Stream 2, US, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse