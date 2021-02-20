Register
17:43 GMT20 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Ex-Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Says She Was ‘Bullied Much’ at Disney Long Before Being Fired

    © AFP 2021 / Getty Images for Sports Spectacular / Mark Davis
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0b/1082046119_0:53:2891:1679_1200x675_80_0_0_16690fbedff490319c916c4a6ab7bcba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202102201082138412-ex-mandalorian-star-gina-carano-says-she-was-bullied-much-at-disney-long-before-being-fired/

    Actress Gina Carano, known for her role as Cara Dune in a Star Wars spin-off, has complained about having been constantly monitored on social networks, saying she had long expected to be fired over her conservative beliefs, which apparently ran counter to those of Disney’s executives.

    Gina Carano, an ex-MMA fighter-turned-actress who was sacked from the iconic series The Mandalorian after comparing today’s politics in the US to the Nazi era, says she “has been through so much”, as her former bosses at Lucasfilm and Disney were monitoring her “like a hawk” before showing her the door.

    “I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative”, the actress, who famously played Cara Dune for two seasons on the hit Star Wars franchise series, told Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire in an interview set to air on Sunday. An excerpt of the sit-down was published by Deadline on Friday.

    “I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before”, she added.

    In the cited excerpt, she shared that she is not the only one that's “ever been bullied by this company [Lucasfilm]”, adding she knows this “so deeply”.

    © REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
    Sacked Mandalorian Star Carano Hails New Project, Defying Cancel Culture 'Mob'

    “I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend…Everyone is afraid of losing their job”, she went on.

    Carano was fired last week after provoking a storm on social media over an Instagram post mentioning the Nazis and the Holocaust era:

    “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours.... even by children”, she posted, continuing to say that due to “history being edited”, many don’t realise that to get “to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews”. Invoking the present-day political climate, the actress queried:

    “How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

    A spokesperson for Lucasfilm has since issued a statement charging that the production company no longer employs Carano, blasting her social media posts “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities” as “abhorrent and unacceptable”.

    She deleted her initial post, but it had already been widely circulated online by the time, with the talent agency UTA also dropping Carano as a client in the wake of the incident, Variety reported. Also, the toy giant Hasbro has halted production of her Cara Dune action figure.

    Yet, the firing, which Carano says she learnt about from Twitter and online campaign titles in particular, struck a nerve with many conservatives, who found fault with Disney’s and its subsidiary’s move, claiming that mainstream media companies are biased and stifle opinions different from liberal ones.

    Some, meanwhile, pointed a finger at her co-star on the Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal, saying he once took to social networks to compare US’ ICE detention centres to Nazi concentration camps, implying the production company is biased.

    Carano went on to share with Shapiro, whose website The Daily Wire supports Carano's new recently-announced project, that she felt she was being "head-hunted" by Disney and Lucasfilm.

    "Just a couple of weeks ago, Lucasfilm asked an artist that they employ to erase my character and put a different character in place, and he proudly announces this on Twitter, and erases my character and puts another character in place", she said, citing her character's fans' disappointment:

    "All the fans of Cara Dune were just outraged. They were like 'Why didn’t you add the character? Why did you have to take off the character? Is there something wrong? Is Gina getting fired?'"

    Related:

    Cancelled for Her Convictions: Lucasfilm Axes Mandalorian Star Gina Carano
    After ‘Mandalorian’ Star Carano’s Firing, Twitter Hounds Out Co-Star Pascal’s Controversial Posts
    ‘Leave Her Alone’: Dana White Defends Gina Carano After Her Firing from ‘The Mandalorian’
    Tags:
    Disney, franchise, Star Wars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse