MWC Shanghai 2021 Virtual Event First To Connect Global Telecoms, Industry Execs Via Hybrid Platform

Sputnik News will join one of the world's biggest events connecting top executives and global firms to the latest technologies in Asia's massive information and technology (IT) market.

The Mobile World Congress Shanghai (MWCS) 2021 will be the first "large-scale hybrid event" of its kind linking visitors in-person and online, the GSM Association (GSMA) announced on Friday.

Representatives from the GSMA, Asiainfo, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, Verizon, Nokia and many others will join attendees at the one of the world's largest forums on technology.

The MWCS 2021 will take place from 23 to 25 February at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre and Kerry Hotel, uniting 20,000 executives and thousands more representatives.

Pass holders will have access to virtual exhibitions and networking opportunities via video, with keynote speeches, partner programmes, conference sessions and other live-streamed on-demand for global audiences, the GSMA said.

Huawei, Samsung, ZTE, Ericsson, and the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) and others are event partners, who will share insights, case studies and other information at presentations and workshops.

“The mobile industry continues to play a crucial role in keeping businesspeople connected during the pandemic. We’re now taking this to the next level for MWC Shanghai 2021 with the launch of My MWCS Online. The virtual portal is already live, and we’re making sure that registered attendees stay ahead of the game by adding next-generation connectivity to Asia’s leading mobile industry event,” GSMA chief executive John Hoffman said in a statement.

The event's Digital Leaders Programme will engage attendees via discussions on doing business in the digital age.

A 5G Innovation Zone (5GIN) will connect startups and entrepreneurs with 80 exhibitors in the industry, among others, via China Telecom's 5G Cloud XR and Digital Twin technologies.

More than 200 exhibitors and sponsors, including Huawei, Intel, Qualcomm, Nokia, BASF, Nordic Semiconductor, Seagate, STMicroelectronics, BICS, ZTE, Brussels Invest & Export and others will join the event.

Further data on the industry, including the Mobile Economy China Report 2021, 5G Use Cases in China Report and case studies in artificial intelligence (AI) in networks, will be launched at the MWC Shanghai 2021.

The GSMA is an organisation representing over 750 mobile operators and 400 companies in the telecommunications industry.