Bitcoin Breaks All-Time Record Shooting Past $49,000

Bitcoin has set yet another all-time record, reaching just over $49,000, according to the portal Coindesk. The average price of the cryptocurrency, combined from 20 different trading platforms is at $49,143, per data from around 6:00 am GMT. Bitcoin gained at least 3.33 percent on the major platform Binance, reaching $49,300.
Bloomberg previously cited experts from the cryptocurrency exchange Luno and the brokerage OSL, predicting that Bitcoin may hit $50,000 in the long-term, as it appears set to take on gold in competition for supremacy and best investment haven.
Earlier this year, the value of the cryptocurrency market topped a record $1 trillion. In total, Bitcoin grew 340 percent over the year, as currencies are weakening amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis caused by the lockdowns.
All comments
Show new comments (0)