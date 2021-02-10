Register
12:58 GMT10 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020

    Anonymous Redditor Who ‘Leaked’ Info on Tesla Buying Bitcoin Confesses It Was a Prank

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079895652_0:185:3072:1913_1200x675_80_0_0_005543f0080c5eff1921ba317d5b6f8b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202102101082033266-anonymous-redditor-who-leaked-info-on-tesla-buying-bitcoin-confesses-it-was-a-prank/

    Reddit users have been actively involved in the financial world lately, making some big noise on Wall Street by massively investing in companies that major hedge funds had bet against, causing the funds billions in losses.

    An anonymous Reddit user, who made a post claiming the multibillionaire’s electric car manufacturer Tesla would buy $800 mn in Bitcoin before the automotive giant announced it had actually acquired $1.5 bn in the cryptocurrency, has admitted that his post was a hoax.

    In what now looks like a stunning coincidence, a German student has claimed to the New York Post that it was he who posted the “news” under the name “TSLAinsider” on Reddit on 2 January and that he was under the influence when he did so.

    "I am a software dev working at R&D at Tesla in California, over the past 72 hours our company bought 24701 BTC at an average price of 33142$", the user posted on Reddit last month.

    "I have no idea what will happen once this reaches the newspapers but I think the price will explode even more", the user wrote.

    The price of the cryptocurrency was on the rise even before the “leak”, with it gaining almost 700% in a year, going from around $7,000 per Bitcoin in January last year to over $48,000 in February this year.

    The post back then went by largely unnoticed; however, it gained attention much later, when the tech giant actually announced the cryptocurrency purchase.

    “If you want to know the truth: I am a young German guy and I was on Acid while I did this post in the last month”, the user, who introduced himself as Hendrik, a 24-year-old political science student, told The Post in an email on Tuesday.

    “I had this afflatus that Elon is going to buy Bitcoin, so I created this trollpost. And now all the newspapers around the globe are writing about it, its kinda funny and scary to be honest”, he wrote.

    Tesla confirmed on Monday that it had invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency in January, the same month when the company updated its investment policy, which now suggests that the company should invest more capital in alternative reserve assets, such as digital assets, gold bars, exchange-traded funds, and others.

    The news about the purchase sent Bitcoin’s value through the roof, with it skyrocketing some 16% to $45,000 mere hours after the announcement, and even further to an all-time high of $48,000 the day after.

    Bitcoin is now considered the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation and the amount of data stored on its blockchain. It is not the only cryptocurrency, however, that has recently turned out to be quite a profitable sudden investment thanks to tech mogul Elon Musk. Last week, dogecoin, the Shiba Inu meme-themed crypto coin invented by software engineers seven years ago as a “fun” and instant means of transaction, started rapidly gaining in value after Musk gave his support to the cryptocurrency with viral tweets.

    Tags:
    Elon Musk, Tesla, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse