Huawei's Ren Zhengfei Urges Biden's Government To Adopt 'Open Policy' To Chinese Firms In Trade Spat

The founder and chief executive of the world's largest IT equipment firm spoke to journalists in a heartfelt interview about developments in company operations as well as the ongoing US trade war on China, which has lead to countermeasures from Beijing and efforts to decouple from foreign tech.

Huawei Technologies has called on the newly-appointed Biden administration to build a more open policy towards Chinese tech firms, company founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said at a meeting with the press on Tuesday.

“Our company does not have the energy to be involved in this political whirlpool. We strive to make good products. We hope that the US government can have a more open policy for the benefit of American companies and the development of the US economy,” Ren said, speaking on the ongoing US-China trade war as quoted by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

But he noted it would be “extremely difficult to remove Huawei from the entity list,” echoing comments from Biden's commerce secretary Gina Raimondo, who said she saw "no reason" why Huawei should be removed from the US blacklist.

“I will not say it is impossible, but it is extremely difficult, so basically, we do not have that expectation. We just want to work hard, and we have plenty of money and can hire a lot of scientists,” he added.

But he restated Huawei's intention to share its 5G technologies with US tech firms and said the company would "never sell its [entire] consumer business" consisting of smartphones, wearables and audio equipment, among others.

“We have said before that our 5G technology can be transferred in its entirety. That includes not only the rights to development but also source programs and source codes. If the US needs our chip technology, we can transfer it. Our words are sincere [but] no company has come to negotiate with us so far,” he added.

The comments come after the world's largest IT equipment provider was blocked from building 5G networks in several key markets, including the US, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Sweden, among others.

Smartphone sales for the firm also slipped from second to fifth place last year after losing access to Google Mobile Services and crucial components, including semiconductors.

Restructuring Efforts Amid The Trade War, Meng Wanzhou Extradition Case

Despite losing market access, he said his company's 5G technologies still lead in industrial application as well as in consumer devices.

The Shenzhen-based firm was forced to sell its budget brand Honor to a consortium of investors, including the Shenzhen government, to allow the company access to key components from Qualcomm, Intel, Microsoft and others. The firm also expanded into connected cars, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services to restructure its operations, he added.

“We think our new business development can offset the decrease in revenue in our smartphone business this year,” Ren said.

He also spoke on Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, who remains detained by Canadian authorities pending a ruling on a potential extradition to the US on charges of violating sanctions against Iran. Meng and Huawei have repeatedly and sharply denied the charges.

“The case of Meng Wanzhou is a political manoeuvre operated by the US. There are some issues with how Canada implements that. We still believe in Canada’s legal procedures,” he added.

The developments come as Huawei along with ZTE, TikTok owner ByteDance, WeChat's Tencent and dozens of Chinese tech firms have been targeted by Washington in the ongoing trade war on alleged national security concerns.

The former two were added to an entity list in May 2019, blocking them from doing business with US firms, and later designated national security risks for alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party and military, without evidence.

But Huawei has joined efforts with other mainland tech companies to set standards in China's domestic chipmaking industry in a bid to reduce dependence on key US technologies and along with the State Council's plans to decouple from the US.