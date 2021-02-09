Bitcoin Hits $48,000, Setting New All-Time Record

Bitcoin cryptocurrency has continued soaring on Tuesday, hitting the $48,000 mark, gaining in value a thousand dollars in a day as it cost $47,000 on Monday.
As of 23:00 GTM on Monday the cryptocurrency had risen to $45,000, and then, in less than an hour, Bitcoin appreciated by another $1,000 in about 15 minutes.
Another rapid leap in cryptocurrency's price coincided with Tesla announcing it had invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency in January.
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency based on a decentralized blockchain-based network. Launched in early 2009, the cryptocurrency is now considered the world's biggest, by market capitalization and the amount of data stored on its blockchain.
