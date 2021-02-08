Bitcoin Price Continues to Reach All-Time Highs, Now at $47,000

Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, reached the $47,000 mark on Monday, according to data from Coindesk news outlet.
Continuing its rapid increase, the price soared over the last few hours over $7,000, for the third time in several hours breaking a historical record.
As of 23:00 GTM the cryptocurrency had risen to $45,000, and then, in less than an hour, Bitcoin appreciated by another $1,000 in about 15 minutes.
A massive leap in the value of Bitcoin was indicated after Tesla confirmed that it had invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency in January. Trading at about $33,000 at the beginning of February, Bitcoin reached $40,000 on Monday.
As experts from the cryptocurrency exchange Luno and the brokerage OSL, cited by Bloomberg, noted earlier, Bitcoin’s cost may hit $50,000 in the long-term, as the currency appears set to take on gold in the competition for supremacy and best investment.
