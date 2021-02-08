Bitcoin Price Continues to Reach All-Time Highs, Now at $45,000

The world Bitcoin most popular cryptocurrency reached the $45,000 mark on Monday, continuing its rapid increase, according to data from Coindesk news outlet.
For the last few hours its price has soared by over $5,000.
A massive leap in the value of Bitcoin was indicated after Tesla confirmed that it had invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency in January. Trading at about $33,000 at the beginning of February, Bitcoin reached $40,000 on Monday.
As experts from the cryptocurrency exchange Luno and the brokerage OSL, cited by Bloomberg, noted earlier, Bitcoin’s cost may hit $50,000 in the long-term, as the currency appears set to take on gold in the competition for supremacy and better investment.
All comments
Show new comments (0)