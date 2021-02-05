Register
05 February 2021
    Residents walk past a Tesla store in Beijing, China, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

    Tesla Starts V3 Supercharger Production at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai as Chinese EV Rivalry Heats Up

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Business
    The news comes as the Paolo Alto-based automaker reached a milestone of 730 supercharging stations across China, with 20,000 chargers at over 2,000 stations globally, Pandaily reported.

    US electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Motors has began producing its V3 superchargers at its Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, it was announced in a blog post on the company's China Charging Team this week.

    According to the company, the factory will reach output production of 10,000 charging stations a year. The V3 stations can add 250km after a 15m charge, Tesla added.

    “Production in China will not only widen the use of the world’s top charging equipment in the country, but also contribute to the upgrading of China’s overall charging infrastructure,” the blog post read.

    Geely GE concept car
    © Wikipedia / Roger Wo
    Geely, Tencent to Team Up on Connected Cars, Smart Vehicle Systems Amid Surge in Chinese Auto Market
    The news comes as Tesla saw massive growth in the world's largest EV market, namely after 140,000 Model 3 units were delivered in January. The Shanghai Gigafactory 3 also manufactures lower-cost Model Y sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

    “An expanded charging network will spur sales of its cars, as consumers feel more confident in driving Tesla models. The quick pace of construction of the plant shows that Tesla is prepared to ramp up production to meet the surging demand here,”  independent analyst Gao Shen said as quoted by Pandaily.

    Tesla completed the 5000 square metre facility in August last year after six months of construction, costing 42m yuan ($5.6m).

    A logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a car parked on a street in Paris, France, July 9, 2020
    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    Volkswagen Group China Pledges €15bn Boost to Mainland EV Market in Carmaker Rivalry With Tesla, BMW
     In May 2020, Tesla recorded top sales reaching 11,364 vehicle registrations in China despite the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) found.

    Beijing launched its Made in China 2025 programme, which set the number of EVs in China's market at roughly 20 percent, or 4m vehicles, prompting further competition from foreign companies.

    Numerous rival automakers, including Volkswagen and BMW, have pledged massive funding in China's new electric vehicles (NEV) market, including a €15bn investment from the Volkswagen Group's Chinese operations in September last year.

     

    Tags:
    automotive, electric vehicles, Model 3, Gigafactory, Shanghai, Tesla
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
