Tesla Starts V3 Supercharger Production at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai as Chinese EV Rivalry Heats Up

US electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Motors has began producing its V3 superchargers at its Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, it was announced in a blog post on the company's China Charging Team this week.
According to the company, the factory will reach output production of 10,000 charging stations a year. The V3 stations can add 250km after a 15m charge, Tesla added.
“Production in China will not only widen the use of the world’s top charging equipment in the country, but also contribute to the upgrading of China’s overall charging infrastructure,” the blog post read.
“An expanded charging network will spur sales of its cars, as consumers feel more confident in driving Tesla models. The quick pace of construction of the plant shows that Tesla is prepared to ramp up production to meet the surging demand here,” independent analyst Gao Shen said as quoted by Pandaily.
Tesla completed the 5000 square metre facility in August last year after six months of construction, costing 42m yuan ($5.6m).
Beijing launched its Made in China 2025 programme, which set the number of EVs in China's market at roughly 20 percent, or 4m vehicles, prompting further competition from foreign companies.
Numerous rival automakers, including Volkswagen and BMW, have pledged massive funding in China's new electric vehicles (NEV) market, including a €15bn investment from the Volkswagen Group's Chinese operations in September last year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)