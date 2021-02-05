Register
01:09 GMT05 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The exterior of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) headquarters in Washington

    Treasury Sec Yellen to Meet With Federal Reserve, Regulators to Launch ‘Market Integrity’ Probe

    © AP Photo / Anonymous
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107856/27/1078562773_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_943cf92d72efcb24d81b08f7378aa502.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202102051081983841-treasury-sec-yellen-to-meet-with-federal-reserve-regulators-to-launch-market-integrity-probe/

    The initial small-time buying frenzy aimed at GameStop and several other low-value stocks professional investors commonly bet against has expanded into other markets, including cryptocurrencies and silver, drawing the attention of federal regulators who fear fraud schemes.

    US federal regulatory agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could soon launch a probe of recent activity on the New York Stock Exchange centered on commonly shorted stocks.

    “Secretary Yellen has called a meeting with the SEC, FRB [Federal Reserve Bank], FRBNY [Federal Reserve Bank of New York], and CFTC. Secretary Yellen believes the integrity of markets is important and has asked for a discussion of recent volatility in financial markets and whether recent activities are consistent with investor protection and fair and efficient markets,” Treasury spokesperson Alexandra LaManna told Fox Business on Wednesday. Yellen is a former chairperson of the Federal Reserve.

    The move follows weeks of outcry demanding investigations and regulations in response to upheavals in US stocks caused largely by a group of amateur online investors who organize their purchases of commonly shorted stocks on the subreddit WallStreetBets. However, who should be investigated and regulated changes depending on who is doing the demanding.

    As Sputnik has reported, those who take the side of the professional hedge funds that have lost billions betting incorrectly that certain stocks would fall in value are calling for investigations of WallStreetBets on grounds of market manipulation, while those who take the side of the small-time traders want investigations of brokerage firms and trading apps like Robinhood, which took it upon themselves to block traders from buying stocks in firms like GameStop, AMC, and Nokia.

    Some, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), progenitor of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, have called for regulation of both.

    Last week, the SEC said it was “closely monitoring and evaluating the extreme price volatility of certain stocks’ trading prices,” but has made no further comment. The agency presently has no permanent chairperson, nor does the CFTC, which has not commented on the affair. However, the CFTC did say on Sunday it was monitoring the silver market, into which some of the buying frenzy has spilled in recent days after investors were blocked from buying certain stocks.

    Cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and bitcoin have also benefited from the investment rush, although as Sputnik reported, because they don’t obey the same forces governing their rise and fall in value, such rushes are prone to becoming “pump-and-dump” schemes, which the CFTC investigates on the grounds of fraud.

    Related:

    The Big Short-Squeeze: US Hedge Funds Lose $70 Billion in January Betting Stocks Will Fall
    Senator Elizabeth Warren Bashed Online as She Urges Probe Into GameStop Stocks Price Surge
    US Stocks Regain Some Ground After January Rout Triggered by Hedge Fund Losses
    Tags:
    silver, stocks, Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse