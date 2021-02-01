Register
18:56 GMT01 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nord Stream 2

    Senior Bundestag MP Slaps France Over ‘Unreasonable’ Demand to Freeze Nord Stream 2 Construction

    © Photo : Nord Stream 2
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1c/1081587412_0:230:3232:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_b1c9ff988faa78815a5c6beab0b2e406.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202102011081948973-senior-bundestag-mp-slaps-france-over-unreasonable-demand-to-freeze-nord-stream-2-construction/

    Earlier Monday, French European affairs minister Clement Beaune urged Berlin to halt construction of Nord Stream 2, suggesting that recently proposed European Union-level sanctions against Moscow over the detention of opposition vlogger Alexei Navalny could be expanded to include the gas pipeline megaproject.

    France’s demand that Germany halt construction of Nord Stream 2 is unreasonable and would cost German taxpayers dearly if implemented, Klaus Ernst, the Die Linke lawmaker who heads the Bundestag’s Economic Affairs and Energy Committee, has said.

    “The French government’s demand to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2 is unreasonable and erroneous. Stopping a project which has already been approved will burden German consumers with higher gas prices due to compensation payments for investments that have already been made,” Ernst said, speaking to reporters on Monday.

    Ernst’s comments follow Clement Beaune’s remarks about the possibility of the EU expanding proposed sanctions against Russia over Navalny to include Nord Stream 2. “We have always said we have the greatest doubts on this project in this context,” Beaune said, speaking to France Inter radio on Monday.

    France’s Engie, one of the five Western European energy companies involved in the project, has yet to address Beaune’s remarks. French investment in the project, which includes state support, consists of nearly a billion euros, with Russia’s Gazprom, Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall, Austria’s OMV and the Anglo-Dutch Shell contributing the rest.
    Russian gas giant Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexei Miller (front L) and Chief Executive of French multinational electric utility company Engie Isabelle Kocher (front R) speak together as they are flanked by the Head of the supervisory board of Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (rear R) during a signing ceremony for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline agreement, in Paris, on April, 24, 2017
    © AFP 2020 / ERIC PIERMONT
    Russian gas giant Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexei Miller (front L) and Chief Executive of French multinational electric utility company Engie Isabelle Kocher (front R) speak together as they are flanked by the Head of the supervisory board of Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (rear R) during a signing ceremony for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline agreement, in Paris, on April, 24, 2017

    German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger told reporters Monday that Beaune’s demands against Berlin was “not news,” and that the German government’s view of Nord Stream 2 remains unchanged.

    Once completed, the $10.5 billion, 1,230 km pipeline project will be able to pump Russian gas and hydrogen from Vyborg, Russia to Griefswald, Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Once completed, the infrastructure will double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream network from 55 to 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The extra capacity is expected to help guarantee Germany’s energy security as the Central European industrial giant weans itself off nuclear and coal power.

    © AP Photo / Jens Buettner
    Berlin Will ‘Cut the Branch It Sits On’ If It Halts Nord Stream 2’s Construction, Ex-Chancellor Says
    Opponents of the project, particularly the United States and Poland, have argued that the extra capacity will make Germany and Western Europe as a whole woefully dependent on Russian energy. US lawmakers introduced two separate rounds of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 in 2019 and 2020. Last week, Joe Biden’s press secretary said the president considers the pipeline to be a bad deal for Europe, intimating that Washington will continue to put pressure on the project in the hopes that the continent buys more expensive American tanker-delivered LNG.

    Navalny was detained in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on 17 January after returning from Berlin, where he received treatment for alleged poisoning last summer and fall. The opposition vlogger is being held for 30 days in connection with repeated violations of the terms of his probation for a 2013 embezzlement case. His detention has sparked two weeks of street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities.

    Related:

    Biden Believes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Bad Deal for Europe, WH Says
    Berlin Will ‘Cut the Branch It Sits On’ If It Halts Nord Stream 2’s Construction, Ex-Chancellor Says
    Germany's Position Unaffected by Ideas to Add Nord Stream 2 to Russia Sanctions Agenda
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse