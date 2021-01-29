Register
22:05 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    One Dogecoin

    Is Dogecoin Next? Robinhood Blocks Skyrocketing Cryptocurrency Championed by Online Traders

    © CC BY 2.0 / Aranami / One Dogecoin
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe

    While there are many superficial similarities between the GameStop and Dogecoin online investment frenzies, Wall Street stocks and cryptocurrencies are valued using very different systems.

    The cryptocurrency Dogecoin is experiencing an unparalleled rise in value amid a push by online investors trying to rally purchases. In response, the trading app Robinhood halted instant deposits for crypto purchases; however, the comparisons with the GameStop affair end there.

    Dogecoin was begun as a joke in 2013, based on then-popular internet memes about Shiba Inu dogs dubbed “doge.” However, the cryptocurrency amassed a sort of cult following over the years. On Wednesday, Dogecoin’s value began to rise quickly, climbing more than tenfold by Thursday night from $0.007 per coin to $0.78 per coin before declining again.
    Sputnik Screenshot
    The value of the Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrency over the five days prior to January 29, 2021

    As CNBC reported, the explosion in value was driven by a subreddit called SatoshiStreetBets, named after Satoshi, the mythical founder of bitcoin. Bitcoin has also seen its value spike in recent days amid a flurry of buying.

    The spike began amid another buying storm cooked up by amateur investors on a Reddit message board site; small-time investors on the WallStreetBets subreddit bought large numbers of GameStop and other stocks that Wall Street investors had taken out substantial short positions on, betting the stocks would soon decline in value. As brokerage firms and trading apps began moving to control the unexpected development, the influx of traders - some of them big ticket investors now - began branching out into other low-priced investments with the potential to rise, such as cryptocurrencies.

    “Due to extraordinary market conditions, we’ve temporarily turned off Instant buying power for crypto,” a Robinhood spokesperson told CNBC on Friday. “Customers can still use settled funds to buy crypto. We’ll keep monitoring market conditions and communicating with our customers.”

    The no-fee trading app on Thursday aroused widespread anger after a similar move targeting GameStop and several other stocks favored by investors communicating primarily on WallStreetBets. Some users brought a class-action lawsuit against the company, claiming that it is in violation of the terms of its own contract by restricting trading.

    ​Billionaire industrialist Elon Musk played a part in fanning the flames of both increases, tweeting a doge meme on Thursday that called for even further attention to Dogecoin, which he described as his “fav cryptocurrency.”

    Is a Pump-and-Dump Scheme Afoot?

    The similarities between Dogecoin’s and GameStop’s situations end there. While GameStop’s value has continued to rise as short-sellers rush to patch up their impending losses, Dogecoin is not subject to that kind of pressure; its value is simply going up. 

    According to Brave New Coin, this cryptocurrency rise is a classic “pump and dump” scheme.

    “The way an equity market pump and dump scheme works is that a small group of investors select and purchase shares in a company with a low market capitalization, thereby causing an initial jump in price,” the cryptocurrency news site notes.

    “Next, call center operations – more commonly known as boiler rooms – call potential private investors with the aim of convincing them to purchase the stock by providing false information claiming the stock is about to experience substantial gains. Once enough investors have been misled into purchasing the stock and its price has risen by enough, the initial group of investors will sell their holdings to take profit, before the price collapses and all following investors make heavy losses,” it continues.

    ​The site notes that the best indicator that a cryptocurrency is experiencing this is when “an unknown coin suddenly rises substantially without a real reason to do so.” The site notes that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission offers substantial rewards for whistleblowing about pump-and-dump schemes.

    Joshua Frank, co-founder and CEO of crypto research firm The Tie, told Cointelegraph on Friday that “Everyone universally agrees that no one is investing in ‘fundamentals’ of Dogecoin.” He noted that its rise and fall in value seems mostly tied to its popularity on social media “when the doge meme gets hot again.”

    Related:

    'Shorting is Scam': Elon Musk Gives His View on GameStop Stock Exchange Drama
    Reddit's GameStop Surge is Rooted in Anger at the Elite Ruling Class
    Robinhood Posts Ad for Washington Lobbyist as Regulation Looms Due to Stock Blocking
    Tags:
    dump, pump, Elon Musk, stocks, trading, Reddit, Dogecoin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse