Register
17:49 GMT24 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In response to the high cost of US shale, Saudi Arabia has been selling its massive stockpile of crude oil at rock-bottom prices.

    Oil Services Majors Hoping Worst is Over Following Catastrophic 2020

    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202101241081866269-oil-services-majors-hoping-worst-is-over-following-catastrophic-2020/

    Brent crude passed $50 per barrel last month for the first time since last spring after months of lows which included futures dipping into historically unprecedented negative territory in April. Prices collapsed in March 2020 after OPEC+ failed to agree on output cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic and began a price war, which ended in a glut.

    Halliburton, Schlumberger, and Baker Hughes – the three largest oil services companies often described as bellwethers for the oil industry – say they don’t expect 2021 to see a repeat of last year’s catastrophic oil price collapse, but also indicate that it may take at least another year for prices to return to normal.

    “We view 2021 as a bit of a transition year…and we view 2022 as when we see the global rebalancing of supply and demand, which creates the sort of underpinning of a multiyear upcycle,” Halliburton CEO Jeffrey Miller recently said, his remarks quoted by the Financial Times.

    The businessman described 2020 as the “worst” year in the company’s history.

    Olivier Le Peuch, head of French oil services company Schlumberger, similarly believes that it will take some time for the oil services market to recover, especially when it comes to the roughly two million barrels per day (bpd) in lost US output, which took place as shale drillers tightened output or went belly up. That, he says, gives other producers the opportunity to move in on US shale’s lost market share.

    “If we assumed that the next two years will not give us the activity, intensity and investment to recover this two million bpd, what will happen is that this two million will have to be supplied internationally,” Le Peuch said.

    FT says producers in the Middle East, Siberia, and Brazil could pick up the slack, and estimates that US oil and gas drilling activity has reached around 40 percent above the low seen in summer 2020, but remains well below levels seen before the pandemic hit and a brief price war sent prices through the floor. Over 60 oil services industry firms operating in North America went bankrupt amid the chaos, following bankruptcy filings by over 200 US shale drillers both big and small, by the middle of last year.

    Russian offshore oil platform
    © Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
    Russian offshore oil platform

    According to a recent report by Haynes and Boone, an oil services bankruptcy monitor, companies that disappeared left behind about $45 billion in debt, much of it unsecured, with Texas and Oklahoma accounting for the vast majority of the losses.

    Lorenzo Simonelli, head of Texas-based oil services giant Baker Hughes, expects a “tepid investment environment” in the first six months of 2021, with demand expected to slowly build after that.

    Price Cuts Extended, Expanded

    Earlier this month January, Saudi Arabia agreed to voluntarily reduce its oil output by one million barrels per day between February and March, leaving the country with a total oil production level of 8.125 million bpd. Other OPEC+ members have to slash 425,000 barrels daily during the same period. Russia and Kazakhstan were exempted from the cut, and allowed to raise output slightly – by 65,000 bpd and 10,000 bpd, for a total of 9.249 million bpd and 1.437 million bpd, respectively. Following the production cut, Saudi Aramco announced that it would raise light crude prices to the US and Asia by about 70 cents.

    Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a joint press conference with Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud (not pictured) at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 19, 2020.
    © REUTERS / AHMED YOSRI
    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Calls Extra Cut in Saudi Oil Output 'New Year's Gift' for Market
    OPEC, the 13-member oil cartel which accounts for about 45 percent of total oil production and over 80 percent of the world’s proven oil reserves, reached an agreement in April 2020 with Russia and other members of the expanded OPEC+ group to dramatically slash output amid an unprecedented glut on the market.

    Prices collapsed in March 2020 after Russia and Saudi Arabia failed to agree whether or not to expand cuts beyond previously agreed-upon levels amid the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the associated worldwide lockdowns. Russia’s hesitation prompted Riyadh to turn on the taps and flood the market with discounted oil, filling importers’ reserves to the brim.

    The US, which is not a member of OPEC or OPEC+, did not join the production cut deal, with the Trump administration saying it would allow market forces to decrease output. Earlier this month, the US Energy Information Administration reported that it expects US output to reach an average of 11.1 million bpd in 2021, down from over 12 million bpd in 2019. US oil consumption is expected to reach 19.51 million bpd in 2021.

     

    Related:

    'Dictator Oil All the Way': Jordan Peterson Stirs Online Debates About Canada's Crude Exports to US
    US ‘Plundering’ Syrian Oil to ‘Send to Israel’, Claims US Ex-Diplomat
    US Shale Industry Faces $300 Bln in Losses, Possible Wave of Bankruptcies - Deloitte
    US Shale Operators Looking for Signs of Optimism Despite Year of Bankruptcies & Job Losses
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women eating ice cream bars in Nepal.
    Get Yourself an Edy's Pie (Formally Eskimo Pie) Ice Cream to Celebrate its 100th Anniversary
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse