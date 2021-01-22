Register
19:57 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A bull and bear sculpture is seen in front of the German stock market in Frankfurt, central Germany

    Nightmare on Wall Street: Bank of America Warns Record Stock Prices are Sign Bubble is Ready to Pop

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    370
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107854/90/1078549035_0:0:2296:1292_1200x675_80_0_0_6171b16a85fe54bea10b57487562bcce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202101221081851790-nightmare-on-wall-street-bank-of-america-warns-record-stock-prices-are-sign-of-bubble-ready-to-pop/

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new all-time high on Wednesday following Joe Biden’s inauguration. The value of stocks has grown steadily since 2009, with the Dow alone tripling in value, notwithstanding economic factors such as high unemployment, stagnant wages, and high debt levels among ordinary Americans.

    Bank of America, the US’s second largest bank with assets worth well over $2 trillion, has warned its customers that the “extreme rally” witnessed on Wall Street is the result of Federal Reserve policy, and that it's fuelling the blowup of a massive bubble that could soon burst.

    “D.C.’s policy bubble is fuelling Wall Street’s asset price bubble,” a note said to have been sent to investors Friday and seen by Bloomberg reads, referring to the Federal Reserve’s support for risk assets, i.e. those assets which are not risk-free.

    “When those who want to stay rich start acting like those who want to get rich, it suggests a late-stage speculative blow-off,” the note adds, referring to the high levels of high-risk speculation among wealthy investors. The letter, penned by BofA eggheads led by chief investment strategists Michael Hartnett, warns that a ‘market correction’, i.e. a drop in stock prices, is expected sometime later this year, with the bank’s so-called Bull & Bear Indicator already coming close to a “sell signal.”

    The bank warns its clients of the coming "volatility events" and compares it to past bubbles, including the 2007-08 housing market collapse and the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s that proceeded it, amid ballooning Central Bank balance sheets in the US and Europe. Bank of America expects the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet to reach the equivalent of 42 percent of GDP in 2021 amid an expected budget deficit of 33 percent of GDP.

    The US budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3.1 trillion in 2020, more than doubling the previously-set record. Before that, the deficit, or the difference between government spending and the amount of money the state collects from taxes and by other means, grew consistently under both Barack Obama and Donald Trump from a post-2008 crisis low of $439 billion in 2015.

    Trader Frank Masiello talks on his phone on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 15, 2021.
    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    US Stocks Hit Record Highs as Biden Presidency Begins
    Trump repeatedly criticised Obama over his deficit spending, and even promised to eliminate America’s whopping $20 trillion in debt over two terms during his 2016 campaign. The president appeared to have given up on the campaign promise during his tenure, with federal debt exploding to over $27.8 trillion, i.e. about a third of the total value of the global economy, but the time he left the White House.

    Despite the gargantuan amounts of debt, the US remains in a unique position relative to other nations, with the S dollar’s status as the de facto world currency allowing the Fed to continue printing and exchanging money for physical goods at rates that would send most other nations into Weimar Republic-style inflation and financial ruin. So long as the US is deemed able to continue paying off its debts by creditors, Washington can continue to pursue its deficit spending without large-scale effects beyond manageable inflationary pressures.

    Last week, Joe Biden announced a new $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic recovery plan including $1,400 direct payments to ordinary Americans, as well as billions in new assistance to businesses and banks. Washington already spent about $4 trillion on coronavirus stimulus in 2020.

    Related:

    US Stocks Skyrocket Day After US Capitol Siege in DC
    Elon Musk No Longer Ranked 1st in Forbes Billionaires List Amid Drop in Tesla Stocks
    Elon Musk Posts Meme About Anime…and Increases Stock Value of Japanese Company
    US Stocks Hit Record Highs as Biden Presidency Begins
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse