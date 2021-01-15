Maas: Berlin Wants to Talk to Biden Administration About Nord Stream 2 as Soon as It Takes Office

Germany aims to speak to the incoming Biden administration about Nord Stream 2 as soon as it takes office 20 January, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced.
"Of course, we are highly interested in discussing the Nord Stream 2 with the new administration," Maas said, speaking at a press conference on Friday. Commenting on the recently-passed US sanctions legislation which envisions negotiations at the state-to-state level, the diplomat said Berlin "certainly" wants "to discuss this with our colleagues in Washington as soon as the new administration gets started."
The top German diplomat's remarks come following an announcement by the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency earlier Friday that it had extended the permit for Nord Stream 2 pipeline-related construction work in its maritime territories through the month of May.
On Thursday, Uniper and Wintershall, the two German energy companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project, reported that they have not yet received any threats of sanctions from Washington, despite the 1 January 2021 passage of a defence bill which included new restrictions against the energy infrastructure project.
Earlier this month, Maas told dpa that Germany would not give way to any US pressure on Nord Stream 2 under Biden, and dismissed US claims about the energy infrastructure being a threat to European sovereignty. "[Berlin] does not need to talk about European sovereignty if this is understood as us doing everything the way Washington wants," he stressed.
