Elon Musk's Net Worth Hits $200 Bln for First Time, Index Shows

The SpaceX and Tesla founder has recently become the world's richest man, overtaking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who had held that position since 2017.

Elon Musk's net worth has reached $200 billion for the first time, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

As of Saturday, January 10, Musk's wealth has soared by $14.5 billion, reaching $209 billion.

The billionaire's surging wealth is attributed to a rally in Tesla's share price, which rose 4.8 percent on Thursday, reaching a record $816. It helped Musk to surpass Jeff Bezos as the richest person on Earth in the BBI, as his wealth went up to $195 billion, compared to Bezos' $188.5 billion at that moment.

.@elonmusk is now the richest person in the world at $190 billion. — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 7, 2021

​Musk, who recently announced he was planning to set up Tesla in India, appeared to be surprised by the news, and did not even pause to take a moment to boast about his success, instead tweeting he should get back to work.

Well, back to work … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

According to the BBI, Musk and Bezos are followed by Bill Gates of Microsoft with $134 billion, Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy President Bernard Arnault with $116 billion, and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg with $102 billion. All the top businessmen are from the United States and the tech industry, except for Arnault who is French and from the consumer sector.

Despite it being a pandemic-hit year, the world's richest 500 people added $1.8 trillion to their combined net worth in 2020, marking the biggest yearly gain in the history of the BBI.