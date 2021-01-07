Bitcoin Sets New All-Time Record by Hitting $40,000

Bitcoin has set another all-time record by hitting $40,000 for the first time, trading data shows.
And there it happened! #Bitcoin crossed the $40 000 barrier. A historic day for #cryptocurrency!— CryptoNewsDE (@CryptoNewsDE) January 7, 2021
Earlier in the day, its value was reported at $39,000.
Bitcoin was launched in 2009 – it was the first cryptocurrency to use a decentralised blockchain-based network, which allows secure peer-to-peer transactions.
Bitcoin accounts for at least 70 percent of the global cryptocurrency market.
All comments
Show new comments (0)