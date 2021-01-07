Bitcoin Sets New All-Time Record by Hitting $39,000

Bitcoin has set another all-time record by hitting $39,000 for the first time, trading data shows.
Bitcoin is soaring past $39,000! pic.twitter.com/MKJohGRRiQ— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) January 7, 2021
Earlier in the day, its value was reported at $38,000.
Bitcoin was launched in 2009 – it was the first cryptocurrency to use a decentralised blockchain-based network, which allows secure peer-to-peer transactions.
Bitcoin accounts for at least 70 percent of the global cryptocurrency market.
All comments
Show new comments (0)