Bitcoin Sets New All-Time Record by Hitting $38,000

Bitcoin has set another all-time record by hitting $38,000 for the first time, trading data shows.
According to Reuters, bitcoin has grown by 3.5%, reaching $38,133.
Bitcoin has just crossed $38,000! pic.twitter.com/LNuYZ89upE— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) January 7, 2021
The last time bitcoin set a historical record was on Wednesday when it topped $35,000.
Bitcoin was launched in 2009 – it was the first cryptocurrency to use a decentralised blockchain-based network, which allows secure peer-to-peer transactions.
Bitcoin accounts for at least 70 percent of the global cryptocurrency market.
