Beijing Blasts US Over Ban on Chinese Payment Apps, Says Move Hurts Market Order

China's Ministry of Commerce has lashed out at the Trump administration over what it says is a blacklist that runs contrary to fair competition and damages a normal market order.
In a statement Wednesday, the ministry said that it "resolutely" opposes the US move, and warned that the decision will hurt consumers, including American consumers. The ministry also promised to "strongly support" its firms to protect their rights, and indicated that it reserves the right to take unspecified "necessary measures" in response.
The Ministry of Commerce statement echoes earlier remarks by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, who slammed the app ban as "bullying" and accused the Trump administration of "stretching the concept of national security."
The Chinese reaction follows President Trump's signing of a new executive order Tuesday banning the use of and financial transactions involving eight popular Chinese apps, including Alipay, CamScanner, WPS Office, VMate, Tencent QQ, WeChat Pay and QQ Wallet.
The order accuses China's Communist Party of working feverishly to "steal or otherwise obtain United States persons' data," including "sensitive personally identifiable information," to "advance China's economic and national security agenda."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
