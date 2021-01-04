Register
12:21 GMT04 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York Stock Exchange

    China Slams 'Political' NYSE Delisting of Top Three Mainland Telecoms, Will Have 'Limited' Effects

    © AP Photo / New York Stock Exchange/Colin Ziemer
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081104688_0:169:3071:1896_1200x675_80_0_0_a22fd3c697ac21ab0568f6eaca4f8d67.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202101041081643061-china-slams-political-nyse-delisting-of-top-three-mainland-telecoms-will-have-limited-effects/

    The news comes after the Trump administration delisted China's top three telecoms - China Telecom Corp Ltd, China Mobile Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd - over alleged ties to the Chinese military.

    China's securities' body has slammed the Trump administration's delisting of three top Chinese telcoms on Sunday in a statement as being used for "political purposes".

    According to the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the three telecoms had "always adhered to market rules and regulatory requirements" in US securities markets and were "widely recognised by global investors".

    "The executive order, which is based on political purposes, have entirely ignored the actual situations of relevant companies and the legitimate rights of the global investors, and severely damaged market rule and order", the CSRC said in a statement.

    But the size of the firms' presence in US markets was "small", the CSRC said, adding their American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) were only 2.2 percent of total equity shares.

    Huawei logo
    Charles Platiau
    Huawei to Build Network Equipment Factory in France as EU Battles for Tech Policy on Chinese Company
    China Telecom and China Unicom's market capitalisation in the US remained at 800m RMB (123.7m USD) and 1.2bn RMB (185.6m USD), respectively, the CSRC said.

    Due to the small presence in the NYSE, the direct impact of the delisting would be "rather limited" on the growth of the three telecoms and market performance, it added.

    "We firmly support the three companies to safeguard their legitimate rights according to law, and believe they are able to properly handle any negative impact caused by the executive order and potential delisting", the statement read.

    The CSRC added the US as an international finance centre was to "build on the trust of the global enterprises and investors".

    "The recent move by some political forces in the U.S. to continuously and groundlessly suppress foreign companies listed on the U.S. markets, even at the cost of undermining its own position in the global capital markets, has demonstrated that U.S. rules and institutions can become arbitrary, reckless and unpredictable. It is certainly not a wise move", it added.

    The statement concluded, urging the US to "show respect" for the global market and uphold the rule of law, among others.

    EU China flags
    © CC BY 2.0 / Fabrice Debatty/Friends of Europe / 45821
    EU, China Strike 'In Principle' Trade Agreement Amid Backlash From Incoming Biden Gov't, Reports Say
    The news comes amid outgoing US President Donald Trump's trade war against China, which targeted numerous firms in recent months such as Huawei Technologies, ZTE, mainland chipmaker SMIC, TikTok owner ByteDance and WeChat owner Tencent, among dozens others, in a bid to limit Beijing's rise as the global leader in emerging technologies.

    But Beijing inked the 15-member Regional Cooperative Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest in history valued at $26.2tn, and an 'in principle' deal with the European Union, the world's largest market, in recent months, expanding Beijing's presence in international markets.

    Related:

    Vietnam to Slap Tariffs Up to 25 Percent on 16 Chinese Steelmaker Imports, Citing Anti-Dumping Rules
    World Bank Urges China Not to Withdraw COVID-19 Relief Stimulus as 'Precarious' 2021 Outlook Looms
    EU, China Strike 'In Principle' Trade Agreement Amid Backlash From Incoming Biden Gov't, Reports Say
    Blockchain, AI Ethics Among Top 10 Next Geopolitics Risks in 2021, Leading Futurism Consultancy Says
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, tech wars, US-China trade war, US Stocks, New York Stock Exchange, China, China Securities and Regulatory Commission
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People mourn by the grave of senior Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani, during the one year anniversary of his killing in a US attack, in his hometown of Kerman, Iran, 2 January 2021.
    Iran Commemorates Death Anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse