Register
12:48 GMT03 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nord stream 2

    Rejection of Nord Stream 2 Would Be ‘Political Suicide’ for Berlin, German MP Says

    © Photo : nord-stream 2
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107438/09/1074380942_0:82:1400:870_1199x675_80_0_0_0dcc1b05ce3cbdbc0ca5fc5f72c1197f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202101031081638362-rejection-of-nord-stream-2-would-be-political-suicide-for-berlin-german-mp-says/

    German officials and industrial magnates have repeatedly underscored the importance of the Nord Stream 2 project as a means to guarantee Berlin’s energy security amid the country’s phase-out of nuclear and coal power.

    In an interview with the Russian news network 360 on Saturday, German MP Waldemar Herdt warned Berlin against rejecting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project as he referred to Germany’s drive for a step-by-step closure of its nuclear power plants.

    “Refusing Nord Stream 2 is nothing but [political] suicide”, Herdt said, pointing to the “enormous” lack of energy in Germany at the moment.

    He argued that even though Nord Stream 2 “will not resolve Germany's energy needs”, the situation may further deteriorate if the country declines to launch the project.

    “This is complete absurdity and nonsense”, the lawmaker pointed out, referring to plans to abandon the project.

    The remarks followed Herdt expressing confidence that the pipeline “would be completed regardless of how the outgoing and incoming US administration will act on the matter”.  

    Democrat Joe Biden's 306 Electoral College votes in December are set to be certified by Congress on 6 January, confirming his 3 November presidential election win – something that President Donald Trump refuses to recognise, claiming "voter fraud".

    "Whatever the situation is in America, one thing unites them all - a huge unwillingness to see constructive and business-like development of relations between Russia and Germany”, Herdt underscored.

    According to him, due to the situation on the energy market, the German government now "has no other choice" but to support the Nord Stream 2 project.

    Germany Won't Change Its Stance on Nord Stream 2 Under Biden, Foreign Ministry Says

    The MP spoke after German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) on Monday that Berlin will not yield to pressure from Washington in the two's dispute over Nord Stream 2 even after the transfer of power in the US in January.

    Referring to Nord Stream 2, Maas underscored that Berlin "does not need to talk about European sovereignty if that is understood as us [Germany] doing everything in future the way Washington wants us to".

    Although Berlin hopes for an improvement in US-German ties under Biden, a spate of bones of contention, including the Nord Stream 2 issue, will remain, according to Maas.

    "The German government will not change its stance on Nord Stream 2", he pointed out, adding, "the important thing is that we are aligned on the central strategic and geopolitical issues, that we are on the same side of the field".

    The ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    German State Reportedly Rushes to Set Legal Protections to Ward Off US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2
    When completed, Nord Stream 2 will be a 745-mile twin pipeline carrying about two trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany via the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia, and Sweden.

    The US and some of its allies in Europe have been opposing the project, claiming that it will increase European dependence on Russian gas. Moscow denies the allegations, saying the project is purely economic, and urges the US not to politicise it.

    The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), which was recently passed by the US Congress, has paved the way for US sanctions against Nord Stream 2. Russia has repeatedly stressed that the US’ intention to slap sanctions on the project is nothing but unfair competition that violates international law.

    Related:

    US 'Must Realise' It Cannot Stop Nord Stream 2 Construction, Oxford Analyst Says
    German Lawmaker Welcomes Nord Stream 2 AG’s Plans to Resume Gas Pipeline Laying in 2020
    Up to 70% Nord Stream 2 Could Be Filled by Hydrogen, German Business Lobby Confirms
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, sanctions, project, Nord Stream 2, Heiko Maas, US, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ox in Human Culture Across the Globe
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse