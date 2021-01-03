Bitcoin Hits $34,000, Setting New All-Time Record

Bitcoin has surpassed $34,000, according to the cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance, reaching $34,102 on Sunday at around 05:30 GMT. At the same time, according to the website CoinMarketCap, which calculates the average of more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin gained 16.56 percent, hitting an average of $34,193.
The news comes just a day after Bitcoin surpassed the $30,000 mark, while less than three weeks ago it was trading below $20,000, close to its previous all-time record, set in December 2017.
Launched in 2009, Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency to use a decentralised blockchain-based network, providing encrypted transactions between users. At the moment, it accounts for approximately 71 percent of the global cryptocurrency market.
