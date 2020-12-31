Register
15:57 GMT31 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US dollar

    Greenback Spirals Downward as Dollar's Safe-Haven Status Dwindles, Swelling US Twin Deficits

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 61
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/47/1070344747_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_6218d5b90eabc384e9cb8423bc0c693c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202012311081620600-greenback-spirals-downward-as-dollars-safe-haven-status-dwindles-swelling-us-twin-deficits-/

    Previously, the US dollar took a sustained nosedive to hit multi-year lows against a basket of currencies, belonging to six of the United States’ biggest foreign trade partners - the euro, yen, pound sterling, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc - reaching 89.74 cents in April 2018.

    The US dollar continued sinking as 2020 was set to finish, allowing currencies ranging from the euro to the Chinese yuan to strengthen.

    ​On the last day of the year investors were wielding the “twin deficits” excuse for shorting the dollar, as a new US stimulus bill was seen as further compounding the nation’s debt amid an explosion in the budget and trade deficits, according to Reuters.

    The United States has been in this category, ascribed to economies that have both a fiscal deficit and a current account deficit, for years. According to the Census Bureau, America's trade deficit was $63 billion in October, and the current account was in deficit to a tune of $179 billion in the third quarter, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

    Analysts have been staking everything on forecasts that the global economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic would funnel money into riskier assets, especially in emerging markets.

    Dollar in a ‘Funk’

    The dollar sank against a basket of currencies to 89.643c - its lowest since April 2018, when it stood at 89.74c. The overall drop for 2020 is 7.2 percent.

    ​The next target predicted by analysts is 89.277c and then 88.251c. 

    The dollar was buying 103.15 yen on Thursday, managing to stay above the December low of 102.86.
    The euro, reaching its highest level since April 2018, stood at $1.2291, with a gain of almost 10 percent for the year.

    ​The greenback also slumped against the Chinese yuan, reaching 6.4900 for the first time since mid-2018.

    Sterling held gains after lawmakers approved a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, stretching as far as $1.3641 - a level not seen since May 2018.

    As forecasts for 2021 suggested more optimism on the back of a global economic recovery, the need for the safe-haven dollar dwindles.

    “The US dependence on foreign savings is increasing and at 3.4 percent of GDP, it is approaching a danger zone where it will become increasingly difficult to attract savings without further dollar weakness, or higher interest rates,” said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX at Deutsche Bank, in a note cited by the outlet.

    He added that the further “deterioration” in the twin deficits will hardly burnish dollar sentiment.

    Related:

    Greenback at Risk? Dollar Loses Crown as World's Payments Currency for First Time Since 2013
    Brussels Rule Change Could See Tech Giants Face Billion-Dollar Fines
    US Dollar Shows Record 2-Year Low vs Euro on Asian Markets
    Falling Dollar, Rising Rates, Returning Inflation Among Key Economic Risks of 2021, Investors Claim
    Tags:
    US dollar, dollar, dollar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse