Register
11:20 GMT31 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gold ingots

    Gold Set to Break Ten-Year Track Record as Prices Surge by Over 20%

    © Sputnik / Oleg Lastochkin
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202012311081617776-gold-set-to-break-ten-year-track-record-as-prices-surge-by-over-20/

    With global commodity markets predicted to end 2020 on an encouraging note, buoyed by recovering demand and coronavirus relief packages, gold – a traditional safe haven for investment - is likely to glitter especially bright, luring investors as a hedge against inflation.

    Gold has symbolically soared in price on the last day of 2020, trading data shows, with overall quoted prices of the precious metal jumping by more than 20 percent this year, showing record growth for the past decade.

    ​Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,890.25 per ounce by 0801 GMT, but was up more than 24 percent for the year. US gold futures gained 0.2 percent to reach $1,897.60.

    As of 8.28 Moscow time, the price of the February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange grew by 0.02 percent, or $ 0.45 - to stand at $ 1,893.75 per troy ounce.

    ​In other precious metals, silver futures for March rose 0.14 percent to $ 26.605 an ounce. Platinum dropped 0.2 percent to $1,063.39 per ounce but registered a 10 percent growth in 2020.

    According to data for 2020, quoted gold prices increased by 21.7 percent, in a record surge since 2011.

    In January, the cost of the precious metal was at around $ 1,600 per ounce. From March to July, quotes rose rapidly on the first COVID-19 wave, and in early August, gold rose in price to $ 2,069.4, overturning a historical record.

    ​Prices for precious metals received additional impetus as the US Federal Reserve System and the Bank of England unexpectedly cut the key rate twice in March, resulting in a depreciation of the dollar.

    Dynamics of Gold Prices

    The dollar and inflation will remain the main factors driving the dynamics of gold prices in the future, according to chief global market strategist at Axi Stephen Innes.

    “The dollar is going to weaken quite precipitously until Q1, giving gold a clear runaway to do well right out of the gates next year,” said the analyst, who was quoted by Reuters; he added that the yellow metal could reach $2,000.

    “Gold will continue to be one of the best beneficiaries of the dollar’s weakness so expect to see a retest above $2,000 in the upcoming weeks,” according to Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, in a Monday note.

    Commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron echoed the optimistic chorus of forecasts, saying:

    “We will see an overall price surge across metals at least in the first half of the year (of 2021). Money is still trickling through the global economy.”

    As coronavirus vaccines and trillions of dollars’ worth of fiscal relief to cushion the blows of the pandemic are anticipated to boost investment and spending in 2021, Stephen Innes summed up:

    “It’s been a tumultuous year for the commodity market, as the oil meltdown in March changed how we measure and gauge risk in the entire commodity sphere.”

    Related:

    Brent Crude Tops $50 per Barrel First Time Since March
    Equity Investors Need to be Cautious, Gold, Mutual Funds Good Options in New Year, Analysts Say
    Bitcoin Value Surges Past $26,000 to Set All-Time Record High, Trading Data Shows
    Tags:
    gold, Gold, gold
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 29 December 2020.
    Rubble-Covered Streets & Devastated Towns: Croatia Reels From Worst Quake in Decades
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse