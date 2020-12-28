EU, China Achieve Progress in Talks on Investment Agreement - Reports

On Monday, Brussels hosted a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the EU, which, among other issues, discussed the prospect of concluding an investment agreement with China.
The agency said, citing an unnamed European diplomat, that following the meeting, not a single European representative had spoken in favor of stopping the process.
The European Commission informed the Permanent Representatives of progress in negotiations with China, including on improving working conditions.
Talks on an EU-China investment agreement were launched in 2013. It is designed to guarantee the protection of mutual investments, respect for intellectual property, and ensure transparency in matters of government subsidies to companies. The EU earlier said unbalanced trade and investment relations remained with China. Brussels insists that European companies in China should enjoy the same opportunities as those Chinese entities in Europe.
An agreement on EU-China investment was previously expected to be signed by the end of 2020, according to reports.
