Register
22:15 GMT18 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A UPS Boeing 757 carrying two air shipping containers of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine lands at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13, 2020.

    High Temperatures Can Eliminate Coronavirus in Flight Deck, Boeing Study Finds

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/12/1081505756_170:0:3000:1592_1200x675_80_0_0_bd482acc20b62a1a09612998c09396df.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202012181081505735-high-temperatures-can-eliminate-coronavirus-in-flight-deck-boeing-study-finds/

    The study was conducted in cooperation between engineers with US aerospace giant Boeing and researchers from the University of Arizona as part of the company’s Confident Travel Initiative (CTI) to “enhance the safety and well-being of passengers and crews” during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

    Heating can “effectively eliminate” the coronavirus on surfaces inside planes, especially on hard-to-clean equipment on the flight deck, according to a recent study carried out by Boeing aerospace company engineers and experts from the University of Arizona.

    “Passenger and crew safety are our top priorities — that extends from the cabin to the flight deck,” Michael Delaney, who leads Boeing's Confident Travel Initiative (CTI) efforts, said in a statement. “Thermal disinfection could deliver another valuable tool to destroy COVID-19 on sensitive and difficult-to-reach components that protect pilots.”

    Conducted in a protected laboratory environment at the Arizona University using flight deck components, the testing indicated that exposing interior plane surfaces to temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit) for three hours is capable of killing 99.99% of COVID-19 on the flight deck, while 40-degree Celsius temperatures (104 degrees Fahrenheit) can destroy up to 99.9% of the virus.

    “We're basically cooking the virus,” said Dr. Charles Gerba, a microbiologist and infectious disease expert at the University of Arizona. “Thermal disinfection is one of the oldest ways to kill disease-causing micro-organisms. It's used by microbiologists in our laboratory every day.”

    The experts explained that sensitive electronic equipment in the cockpit can withstand temperatures of up to 70 degrees Celsius (160 degrees Fahrenheit); therefore applying heat to sanitize interior surfaces is safe and an improvement over the use of chemicals or other substances.

    “We're showing that we can bring the flight deck up to temperature relatively evenly,” said Colin Hart, Boeing Commercial Airplanes engineer and Environmental Control Systems manager. “The research we're doing with the university shows, with actual flight deck panels that we can deposit the coronavirus, bring it up to temperature and effectively kill it.”

    Related:

    US Vice President, Second Lady Get COVID-19 Vaccination in Public
    5G Mast Vandalism Amid COVID Conspiracies Cost UK 170,000 Run-Time Hours, New Ofcom Report Reveals
    COVID-19 Vaccine Costs Leaked by Belgian Minister After EU Snubs Offer of 500mn Pfizer Jabs
    Russian Cosmonauts, Training Center Staffers Receive Sputnik V COVID-19 Shots, Roscosmos Says
    British Airways, Qantas to Retire Boeing 747-400 'Queen of the Skies' as COVID-19 Hits Travel Sector
    Tags:
    heat, coronavirus, COVID-19, Arizona University, Boeing, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse