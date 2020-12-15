Register
17:46 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Twitter logo

    Ireland Hits Twitter With Fine in Landmark Ruling After 2019 Data Breach

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107795/98/1077959866_0:132:1920:1212_1200x675_80_0_0_a6c38c10de74cbb9cc9f30e46a651f14.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202012151081469859-ireland-hits-twitter-with-fine-in-landmark-ruling-after-2019-data-breach/

    The fine is relatively small but notable because it is the first time a US tech giant has been hit with a data protection penalty in a cross-border case in the EU. Whether it heralds the start of further similar legal action is open to debate as the case also highlights the slow pace of the EU's enforcement process.

    Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has fined Twitter €450,000 ($546,000) over a data breach in January 2019 that exposed some supposedly private tweets from the service’s Android users.

    The sanction comes after Twitter was found to have violated the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which went into effect in 2018, because it failed to notify the regulator within 72 hours of discovering the breach.

    The inquiry was headed by Ireland’s DPC because Twitter’s international headquarters are in Dublin.

    Ireland’s DPC posted its draft decision in May as part of the GDPR’s comments process.

    But because the GDPR is in force across the entire EU, several other regulators raised objections to several points in its decision, which eventually led to a dispute-resolution process.

    One key objection raised was against the amount the DPC wanted to fine Twitter, the outlet notes, as the fine of €450,000 ($546,000) is well short of the 2 percent of Twitter’s global annual revenue that can be levied under GDPR rules.

    The Irish regulator originally wanted to fine Twitter even less than this as it believed Twitter’s failing was unintentional, according to the Wall Street Journal, but it decided to increase the amount after consulting with its European counterparts.

    Under the GDPR, regulators can fine companies up to 2 percent of their global annual revenue for failing to notify them of a data breach within 72 hours. Based on Twitter’s 2019 revenue, this could reach $69 million. 

    The law, however, directs regulators to take into account the gravity and duration of the violation, the type of personal information at issue and other factors.

    The fact that this dispute resolution took so long and resulted in a relatively low penalty has led to criticism of the GDPR’s effectiveness and may lead some national regulators to sidestep it in future, particularly as so many US tech companies are based in Ireland, which means that the DPC would continue to lead on most future probes.

    There are already signs that this is happening. Last week, France’s privacy regulator, the CNIL, fined Google and Amazon a combined $163 million for violations of a separate rule called the ePrivacy directive.

    Social media users were quick to point out the small size of the fine relative to Twitter's revenue.

    Others noted the number of EU member state regulators who opposed handing Twitter such a small fine.

    Tags:
    European Union, Ireland, data, GDPR, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse