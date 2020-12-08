Register
12:49 GMT08 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on 20 July 2015.

    Soaring Pandemic-Driven Eurozone Borrowing Reignites Debt Forgiveness as ‘Working Hypothesis'

    © AFP 2020 / Daniel Roland
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202012081081395468-soaring-pandemic-driven-eurozone-borrowing-reignites-debt-forgiveness-as-working-hypothesis/

    The coronavirus pandemic has driven countries to resort to drastic economic and financial measures to mitigate the fallout from the crisis, with national fiscal stimulus followed up by pan-European moves in the Eurozone, causing debt ratios to surge.

    Amid skyrocketing borrowing by Eurozone governments triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, calls have been reignited for the European Central Bank (ECB) to cancel the sovereign bonds it holds, thus easing the debt burden, writes Financial Times.

    The idea in itself is not new. Previously, the proposal was floated by economists when the single currency area faced a financial and sovereign debt crisis in 2012.

    At the time, debt ratios in the eurozone soared from 65.9 percent of GDP in 2007 to around 93 percent of GDP five years later. By the end of 2019, the ratio had steadied, declining to 87 percent of GDP, with academic economists underscoring how hard it was to return government debt to pre-crisis levels.

    As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the global economy, senior Italian officials recently re-embraced the idea of the ECB forgiving debt bought through its asset purchase programme. As another option, the debt might be exchanged for perpetual bonds, or bond with no maturity date, which are never repaid.

    Buy euro bonds
    © Flickr / Karin Viva
    Buy euro bonds

    Perpetual bonds are, in effect, a debt obligation in name only, as the issuer is not required to repay the debt as long as they continue making the interest (coupon) payments due to bondholders.

    With governments seeking to address the challenges of the ongoing health crisis, responses to the pandemic are anticipated to rack up €1.5 trillion of extra debt.

    Many countries are currently registering budget deficits above 10 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), including Italy, France and Spain.

    By 2021 Italy’s government debt is expected to rise from 135 percent of GDP last year to almost 160 percent.

    Accordingly, for the first time, analytics suggest the eurozone’s sovereign debt may soar above the size of the bloc’s economy this year.

    ‘Debt Forgiveness’

    The European Commission fiscal rules require governments to maintain deficits below 3 percent of GDP and overall debt under 60 percent of GDP.

    ​Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union rules setting limits on government borrowing were suspended, and will remain so in 2021, Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told a news conference on 5 October after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

    However, they are likely to be reactivated in some form once the crisis is over, with governments finding themselves under pressure to deleverage, writes the outlet.

    In November, David Sassoli, the Italian president of the European Parliament, was quoted by La Repubblica as saying that debt forgiveness was “an interesting working hypothesis, to be reconciled with the cardinal principle of debt sustainability”.

    ​Riccardo Fraccaro, a senior aide to Italian prime minister Guiseppe Conte, was cited by Bloomberg as urging that “monetary policy must support member states’ expansionary fiscal policies in every possible way”.

    According to him, this could include “cancelling sovereign bonds bought during the pandemic or perpetually extending their maturity”.

    So far investors have not weighed in on the issue, as the cost of new debt remains low. The ECB acquires most of the extra bonds sold, enabling many countries to borrow for up to 10 years at yields of close to or below zero.

    For the time being, the ECB is expected to extend bond-buying until mid-2022.

    “There are so many reasons not to be concerned by rising debt levels at the moment, but in the future we will need to have this discussion at some point,” said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING.

    He added:

    “Some kind of debt forgiveness may be needed, whether it is done directly by the ECB, or by swapping debt into perpetual bonds with a zero interest rate.”

    ‘Dangerous, Destabilising’

    The option of debt forgiveness has been dismissed by central bankers as “dangerous” and “destabilising”.
    Economists similarly reject it, as counterproductive.

    “We have to distinguish the political position from the economic position. From the purely economic perspective debt relief could make sense in some circumstances, but it depends on how you do it. From a political point of view, it is extremely dangerous. So it seems extremely unproductive to raise it now,” said Lucrezia Reichlin, economics professor at London Business School.

    Chief economist at Hamburg-based Berenberg Bank, Holger Schmieding, slammed the floated proposal as “the worst idea of the year” which “could backfire badly” , scaring off investors and driving up borrowing costs.

    Furthermore, cancelling government debt is suggested as most likely representing a breach of the EU treaty’s ban on the monetary financing of governments. This fact was made clear by ECB President Christine Lagarde.

    ​When questioned on the matter during a European Parliament discussion in November, she responded by saying “ I don’t even ask myself the question – it’s as simple as that – because anything along those lines would simply be a violation” of the law.

    In April, Lagarde dismissed the possibility of a generalised cancellation of debts contracted during the coronavirus crisis as “totally unthinkable”.

    “It’s not the right time to ask the cancellation question, right now we are concentrated on keeping the economy going,” Lagarde said in an interview on France Inter radio, adding:

    “Later we will look at how to pay down the debt and how we manage public finances in the most efficient way,” she added.

    ‘Technical Wrinkles’

    The idea of debt cancellation in the eurozone is linked with several difficulties, writes the outlet.

    While in theory, central banks are able to absorb losses, capitalising on the ability to print more money, in the Eurozone national central banks buy most of their governments’ bonds on behalf of the ECB.

    General view of the exterior of the European Central Bank (ECB) building on the inaugural of it's new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. The ceremonial opening of the 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4-billion) 185-meter high skyscraper building took place on Wednesday.
    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    European Central Bank

    Thus, if bonds were cancelled, these national central banks would be facing losses without being able to print money themselves, forcing governments to recapitalise them or risk them being shut out from the bloc’s payments system.

    The idea of debt cancellation was dismissed by the Italian government on Friday, as Vincenzo Amendola, Italy’s minister for European affairs, was cited by Bloomberg as underscoring that his country “honours its debts”.

    He added:

    “We work with current treaties, and with current treaties this is not possible.”

    Related:

    Germany Ready for Talks With EU Commission on Court Ruling Against ECB - Merkel
    Live Updates: Mexico's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 110,000, Senior Health Official Says
    George Soros: Germany's ECB Ruling May Spell 'the End of the EU as We Know It'
    ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged but Leaves Door Open to Further Stimulus Before Christmas
    Tags:
    Christine Lagarde, COVID-19, coronavirus, The European Central Bank (ECB), eurozone, Eurozone, Eurozone, Eurozone
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse