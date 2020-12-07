Ikea Turns the Page on 70 Years of Catalogue Publishing as Company Embraces Digital Shopping

As the economy becomes increasingly digitised and online sales grow, physical printed catalogues are becoming less relevant for businesses looking to take advantage of virtual hopping.

Ikea will end the printing of its iconic catalogue after 70 years and will not be published in a digital-only format, as the retailer shifts to a more online-centric business model.

The furniture giant announced on Monday that it wished to prioritise the digital ventures of its operation in response to a 45% boost in online sales in 2018.

“For both customers and co-workers, the IKEA Catalogue is a publication that brings a lot of emotions, memories and joy. For 70 years it has been one of our most unique and iconic products, which has inspired billions of people across the world", said Konrad Grüss, Managing Director, Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

"Turning the page on our beloved catalogue is in fact a natural process since media consumption and customer behaviours have changed. In order to reach and interact with the many people, we will keep inspiring with our home furnishing solutions in new ways”, he added.

In tribute and celebration of its iconic title, which launched in 1951, Ikea will publish the book in autumn 2021 "filled with great furniture inspiration and furniture".

Netizens responded with sadness to the news.

Noooo. How *could* they?



IKEA scraps paper catalogue. It's the end of an era. First they came for our yellow pages. Now they came for our Yellow and Blue IKEA catalogue :-)



(Yet disposable card/wooden cutlery and paper straws are booming) https://t.co/OGD3kUEwA8 — Mr Celtic / #TheExpanse fan 🇪🇺🎮👽🏳️‍🌈 (@zcelticboy) December 7, 2020

​Others called it more popular than the Bible and the Koran, referencing printing numbers.

Once more popular than the Bible and the Koran, the iconic @IKEA catalogue has come to an end after 70 years as part of their ongoing transformation to become more digital. pic.twitter.com/lqAG5xRfwT — Ruth Barrett (@RuthBarrettPR) December 7, 2020

But on an annual basis, Ikea catalogue far exceeds the bible, doesn't it? GWR says in 1995 there were 17.75 million copies of bible printed. Ikea printed 200m. — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) December 7, 2020

​Others were shocked at the news.

Huh no more IKEA catalogue?! — Intan A. (@intanina_) December 7, 2020

​Some blamed the coronavirus pandemic for digitisation.

The IKEA catalogue is no more! Another effect of COVID's digitization.



"The decision is part of IKEA’s push to become more digital as consumers increasingly seek inspiration online" https://t.co/FSg9g2xA8r — Jennifer Marron (@J_Marron) December 7, 2020

​In 1998,' IKEA at office' became available online as a special edition, showing furniture for business and offices, in the companies first major internet breakthrough.

From Sweden: Vintage IKEA Catalogue pages from 1976. pic.twitter.com/ihWpoYyXSq — Vintage UK Catalogue Pages (@OldUKCatalogues) December 4, 2020

​The first 68-page IKEA Catalogue was put together by founder Ingvar Kamprad, featuring the MK wing chair in brown upholstery. It went on to printed and distributed 285,000 copies in southern Sweden.