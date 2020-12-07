Register
12:24 GMT07 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, Hassan Rouhani, Iran's president (File)

    Iran Prepares to Ramp Up Oil Production in Anticipation of a Biden Presidency

    © AFP 2020 / ATTA KENARE
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The Trump administration unceremoniously walked out of its commitment to the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, slapping Tehran with crushing energy and banking sanctions and threatening secondary sanctions against any country that continued to import crude from the Islamic Republic.

    Iran is preparing to increase oil production in anticipation of a Biden presidency and a US return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, President Hassan Rouhani has indicated.

    “Due to sanctions before the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, oil production and sales faced restrictions, but with the implementation of the deal and the lifting of sanctions, we were able to increase oil sales to more than two million barrels in a short time. Given the valuable operational tools and experience, there is still readiness today to rapidly increase further oil production,” Rouhani said, speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, his remarks quoted by his press service.

    “The US economic war created several obstacles to the country’s oil and petrochemical exports, but [Donald] Trump’s wish to reduce Iran’s exports to zero never came true,” Rouhani added.

    Iran’s crude oil exports reached a pre-JCPOA high of 2.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2011 before dropping to about 1 million bpd in 2014. After the signing of the nuclear deal, they grew to 2.15 million bpd, but dropped substantially after May 2018, when major European and Asian importers began shying away from doing business with Iran out of fear of US retribution, with exports falling to about 600,000-700,000 bpd in 2020.

    Last week, Iran outlined a draft 2021 budget of about $33.7 billion, committing to further reduce dependence on oil exports for revenues, and using an oil price of $40 per barrel as a baseline for its calculations.

    Bloomberg predicts Iran may raise crude oil exports by up to 1.2 million bpd if Washington’s JCPOA-related sanctions are lifted in a Biden presidency.

    Joe Biden, whose November 3 election victory Trump continues to challenge over alleged voter fraud, has signaled a willingness to engage in dialogue with Tehran while promising to make the “bottom line” for his Iran policy preventing Tehran from building a nuclear bomb. Last week, the former vice president told The New York Times that he would return to the nuclear deal if Tehran returns to strict compliance with its terms.

    Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran 30 November 2020. Iranian Defense Ministry/ WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / West Asia News Agency
    Iran's Top Nuclear Scientist Fakhrizadeh Was Warned Not to Travel on Day of Assassination, Sons Say
    Iran has expressed cautious optimism about a Biden administration returning to the JCPOA, but has also cautioned that it would not agree to any renegotiations, either with Biden or Trump.

    Furthermore, Biden’s national security-related cabinet picks have threatened to throw a wrench into the gears of US diplomacy with Iran, with his choice of Iraq, Libya and Syria war proponent Antony Blinken for secretary of state causing alarm bells to ring among observers fearing that a return to US regime change wars policy in places like Syria will further cool Washington’s already tense relationship with Tehran.

    Related:

    Iran's Military Vows Prosecution for Ukrainian Plane Crash by 1-Year Anniversary
    Heavy Rains, Flooding Lead to Death of At Least Seven People in Iran, Reports Claim
    France, Germany & UK 'Concerned' Over Iran's Plan to Set Up New Centrifuges at Natanz Nuclear Site
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse