Iran Prepares to Ramp Up Oil Production in Anticipation of a Biden Presidency

The Trump administration unceremoniously walked out of its commitment to the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, slapping Tehran with crushing energy and banking sanctions and threatening secondary sanctions against any country that continued to import crude from the Islamic Republic.

Iran is preparing to increase oil production in anticipation of a Biden presidency and a US return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, President Hassan Rouhani has indicated.

“Due to sanctions before the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, oil production and sales faced restrictions, but with the implementation of the deal and the lifting of sanctions, we were able to increase oil sales to more than two million barrels in a short time. Given the valuable operational tools and experience, there is still readiness today to rapidly increase further oil production,” Rouhani said, speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, his remarks quoted by his press service.

“The US economic war created several obstacles to the country’s oil and petrochemical exports, but [Donald] Trump’s wish to reduce Iran’s exports to zero never came true,” Rouhani added.

Iran’s crude oil exports reached a pre-JCPOA high of 2.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2011 before dropping to about 1 million bpd in 2014. After the signing of the nuclear deal, they grew to 2.15 million bpd, but dropped substantially after May 2018, when major European and Asian importers began shying away from doing business with Iran out of fear of US retribution, with exports falling to about 600,000-700,000 bpd in 2020.

Last week, Iran outlined a draft 2021 budget of about $33.7 billion, committing to further reduce dependence on oil exports for revenues, and using an oil price of $40 per barrel as a baseline for its calculations.

Bloomberg predicts Iran may raise crude oil exports by up to 1.2 million bpd if Washington’s JCPOA-related sanctions are lifted in a Biden presidency.

Joe Biden, whose November 3 election victory Trump continues to challenge over alleged voter fraud, has signaled a willingness to engage in dialogue with Tehran while promising to make the “bottom line” for his Iran policy preventing Tehran from building a nuclear bomb. Last week, the former vice president told The New York Times that he would return to the nuclear deal if Tehran returns to strict compliance with its terms.

Iran has expressed cautious optimism about a Biden administration returning to the JCPOA, but has also cautioned that it would not agree to any renegotiations, either with Biden or Trump.

Furthermore, Biden’s national security-related cabinet picks have threatened to throw a wrench into the gears of US diplomacy with Iran, with his choice of Iraq, Libya and Syria war proponent Antony Blinken for secretary of state causing alarm bells to ring among observers fearing that a return to US regime change wars policy in places like Syria will further cool Washington’s already tense relationship with Tehran.