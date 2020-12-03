Register
00:32 GMT04 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese People's Liberation Army marches through Red Square during a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945

    US Adds Four Chinese Companies to Defense Blacklist Over Alleged Military Ties

    © Sputnik
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107970/45/1079704575_0:178:3058:1898_1200x675_80_0_0_012e8f3567800ca418a5c9fc1b7568c3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202012031081352289-us-adds-four-chinese-companies-to-defense-blacklist-over-alleged-military-ties/

    Days after the US media called the election for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump revealed he’d signed an executive order that would bar Americans from investing in nearly three dozen firms that allegedly do business with the Chinese military.

    The Trump administration on Thursday added four additional Chinese companies to its growing list of blacklisted companies, which now also includes China’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and the oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

    The two other companies said to have ties to the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) are the China Construction Technology Co. Ltd. and the China International Engineering Consulting Corporation. The latest additions bring the tally to 35 blacklisted companies.

    "The department is determined to highlight and counter the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) Military-Civil Fusion development strategy, which supports the modernization goals of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) by ensuring its access to advanced technologies and expertise acquired and developed by even those PRC companies, universities, and research programs that appear to be civilian entities," reads a statement issued by the Department of Defense in its latest update.

    An earlier partial list published by Bloomberg in June included a variety of shipbuilding firms and construction and technology companies, as well as aerospace-focused corporations. Bloomberg listed companies such as Huawei Technologies Co., the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation and the China Railway Construction Corporation, among other businesses. 

    The latest development comes just days after Reuters, citing sources, first reported that the Trump administration was considering adding the four new companies in a bid to further escalate tensions with China ahead of Biden’s anticipated arrival to the White House in January.

    The executive order, which was issued in accordance with a 1999 defense policy law, effectively bars American investors from putting US dollars into firms that would help to modernize the PLA. 

    The November-filed order states that China “is increasingly exploiting United States capital to resource and to enable the development and modernization of its military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses, which continues to allow the [People’s Republic of China] to directly threaten the United States homeland and United States forces overseas, including by developing and deploying weapons of mass destruction, advanced conventional weapons, and malicious cyber-enabled actions against the United States and its people."

    The order bars either the purchase of or investment in emerging market funds that include the blacklisted companies starting on January 11, 2021. The measure gives investors until November 2021 to fully divest from the listed firms.

    China, for its part, has repeatedly slammed the US' actions, sayng that Washington has no evidence to support its stance. In fact, earlier this week, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it firmly opposed the move when reports first emerged that Washington was considering adding SMIC and CNOOC to the blacklist.

    Related:

    US Charges Five Chinese Nationals in Alleged Hacking Campaign Targeting Over 100 Companies
    Chinese Big Tech Companies Reportedly Lose Their Favourable Position With Beijing
    US Designates Chinese Company in New Venezuela-Related Sanctions
    Chinese Company That Bought Australian Island Reportedly Squeezing Residents Out
    Tags:
    Chinese military, investors, Chinese companies, blacklist, China, US, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse