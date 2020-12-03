Register
06:02 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum

    Why Do Saudi Arabia and UAE Want a Common Digital Currency?

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106153/24/1061532418_0:159:3076:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_941a3f1e74f7017d3ed5d8c480f36cd9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202012031081337093-why-do-saudi-arabia-and-uae-want-a-common-digital-currency/

    Such an experiment with the creation of a single digital currency between states would be the first in the world.

    The Central Bank of Saudi Arabia and the UAE announced their decision to create a digital currency that can also be used between concerned banks through a single cross-border payment and settlement network.

    Experts have shared their views on why Riyadh and Abu Dhabi decided to join forces in developing the digital economy, and what the economic benefits would be from the launch of a single digital currency.

    In a joint statement, the two central banks said that the system will help provide structures with the necessary opportunities for the development of payment systems at the local and international levels.

    Other states and international organisations would have an opportunity to join the project. The parties expressed the hope that a common digital currency will become the basis for the development of the international digital economy. For now, the digital currency will only be used by two central banks and those commercial banks that have already announced their willingness to receive cryptocurrency as a unit of account for transactions: be it local transfers or transactions between the two states.

    Digital Currency and Prospects

    Emirati expert on global currency markets Nizar al-Aridy sees this step as an excellent opportunity for both Saudi Arabia and the UAE to diversify their national economies over the next 10 years.

    “The single digital currency between the UAE and Saudi Arabia is a qualitatively new step in the strategic relations between the two countries. It's important to understand that strategically it is incredibly profitable, just because the sphere is extremely promising, and no one has yet created official digital currencies", he said, adding that the digital currency will likely play a crucial role in the future for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

    "That is, the digital economy will supply itself and bring profit. Moreover, the modernisation of the economy and the introduction of digital systems will attract a large flow of investments”, al-Aridy added.

    According to him, the development of artificial intelligence systems and the digital economy that are inextricably intertwined not only contributes to the diversification of the national economies of the two Gulf monarchies, but will also give a serious impetus to their growth.

    Successful Cooperation

    In turn, Emirati economist Najib Abdallah believes that the existence of a common digital currency will strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries: it is much easier for two rich countries in the region to work and confront crises together than trying to do it alone.

    “The economy of Saudi Arabia is the largest in the Arab world in terms of GDP. At the same time, the UAE economy is the second Arab economy based on the same indicator. The geographic proximity, highly developed trade and economic relations make the coordination of the two countries in the digital economy extremely successful", he said.

    Speaking about the expected benefits, the expert added: “Having a common digital currency will only play into the hands of the private sector. It is expected that this move will maximise the volume of trade exchanges between countries. And, I think, many neighbours in the region, like other countries, will want to join this system".

    Solutions on how to use, implement, and manage the digital currency within the framework of the Emirati-Saudi project have been worked out throughout this year. It is expected that the implementation of the project to create a single digital currency and currency transactions within its framework will be carried out in several stages and will take several years. A number of commercial banks will take part in the project, including Al-Rajhi Bank, Al-Inma Bank and Riyadh Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, and Dubai Islamic Bank, among others.

    Tags:
    digital currency, Saudi Arabia, UAE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse