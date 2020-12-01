Register
21:45 GMT01 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Christmas decorations can be seen on a Uber eats motobike in Taipei, Taiwan, November 26, 2020.

    Uber Officially Acquires Postmates in $2.65 Billion Purchase

    © REUTERS / Ann Wang
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081328898_0:322:3070:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_9a510927519537e674fa10a02c9d86fe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202012011081328929-uber-officially-acquires-postmates-in-265-billion-purchase/

    Uber Technologies Inc. was recently granted approval by the US federal government for a merger with Postmates to occur amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, despite fierce pushback from several Democratic lawmakers.

    Uber announced Tuesday morning that it would be "officially welcoming the Postmates team to Uber, and partnering to create an even stronger delivery marketplace to benefit consumers, delivery people, and — in particular — the hundreds of thousands of merchants who use our platforms to grow their businesses." 

    "This time has also brought much-needed clarity. For our teams, 2020 has brought clarity to the opportunity we have to be strong partners to the restaurants and merchants we serve. We can do even more to help them reach new customers, grow their businesses, and feed their own families," Uber said of the $2.65 billion deal initially announced over the summer. 

    The company also rolled out a "regional listening exercise" through which it seeks to develop "a better understanding of how we can best support our restaurant and merchant partners." 

    "Our goal is to put restaurants and merchants at the head of the table and create an open dialogue on products, policies, pricing and more," the initiative's registration website details. 

    While Uber claims it will take customer and merchant criticism into consideration, many have argued that the merger, particularly during the US economy's pandemic slump, may have a negative impact on consumers, employees and merchants.

    US Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) previously penned a joint letter to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in May, arguing the merger of the food delivery services would "raise serious competition issues in many markets around the country."

    The Democratic lawmakers also called on the US Department of Justice (DoJ) to “closely monitor this potential transaction and to initiate an investigation if the parties reach an agreement to merge.”

    The FTC ultimately granted permission for the acquisition on November 9, and the DoJ moved to approve the deal after its antitrust division received additional information

    This Uber-Postmates deal is not the only merger to occur during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Dutch food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway announced in June that it would acquire US-based industry competitor Grubhub.  

    “Grubhub is the best food delivery company in the US and it is the only one which is culturally similar to Just Eat Takeaway.com," Just Eat detailed in a June 10 news release, shortly after a proposed deal between Uber and Grubhub fell through.  

    Related:

    Feinstein Vows to Not Seek Chairmanship in US Senate Following SCOTUS Hearing Blowback
    EPA: No Additional 'Financial Assurance Requirements' Needed for US Toxic Waste Cleanups
    Money Matters: Advisers of Donald Trump Jr. Launch GOP Super PAC Ahead of Georgia Runoff Elections
    Topshop Parent Company Arcadia Enters Administration, Putting 13,000 Jobs at Risk
    Watch: China’s Chang’e-5 Probe Lands on Lunar Surface, Intends to Send Back Moon Samples
    Tags:
    delivery, Uber
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse