Register
01:53 GMT01 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Retailer Philip Green speaks before Parliament's business select committee on the collapse of British Home Stores which he used to own, in London, Britain June 15, 2016.

    Topshop Parent Company Arcadia Enters Administration, Putting 13,000 Jobs at Risk

    © REUTERS
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202012011081321785-topshop-parent-company-arcadia-enters-administration-putting-13000-jobs-at-risk/

    The status announcement for Arcadia comes just a few months after the UK fashion group’s owner, Sir Philip Green, revealed budget cuts that would result in the removal of at least 500 of its 2,500 management jobs worldwide.

    The UK-based audit and assurance service provider, Deloitte, issued a Monday evening memo detailing that it had been appointed to serve as bankruptcy administrator to Arcadia, the retail consortium that oversees Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Miss Selfridge, Evans, Burton and Outfit.

    “Matt Smith and Dan Butters, together with other restructuring partners at Deloitte, have today been appointed as joint administrators to the group companies as part of a trading administration,” Deloitte's statement read, reported by the Financial News. 

    Smith explained that there were no immediate redundancies, as Deloitte wished for Arcadia to continue trading, performing online transactions and supplying concession partners. The company presently leases 444 UK-based sites and 22 locations abroad. 

    “We will be rapidly seeking expressions of interest and expect to identify one or more buyers to ensure the future success of the businesses,” a joint administrator said. 

    “This is an incredibly sad day for all of our colleagues as well as our suppliers and our many other stakeholders," noted Arcadia CEO Ian Grabiner. “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including the forced closure of our stores for prolonged periods has severely impacted on trading across all of our brands."

    Green announced in July that the retail consortium would terminate at least 500 of its 2,500 management positions.

    Despite attempts to maintain its profits, Arcadia ultimately encountered "the most difficult trading conditions we have ever experienced," according to the chief executive. 

    Reacting to developments, UK business secretary Alok Sharma described the bankruptcy filing as "incredibly sad news", stating that "The Govt stands ready to support those affected during this difficult period".

    "It is incredibly sad news that Arcadia has entered into administration this evening [...] I know this will be a worrying time for employees and their families, especially in the run up to Christmas", he tweeted.

    Sputnik reported earlier on Monday that Arcadia was on the "brink of administration" while Green had received a number of relief offers, including a £50 million emergency loan brought to the table by retail tycoon Mike Ashley. 

    Amid company chaos and prior to the November 30 announcement, Green was spotted vacationing in Monaco, where his £100 million superyacht, the Lionheart, is currently berthed. 

    Paul Myners, an ex-chairman of Arcadia rival Marks and Spencer, appeared to argue to the BBC that Green's lackadaisical approach transferred to the boardroom. 

    "Covid has obviously been a significant factor but the truth is this group of brands has been hemorrhaging now for 15 years. It's become an insignificance," Myners asserted. "Sir Philip never really accepted the opportunity or challenge of online trading. He made no investment in that area at all."

    Related:

    Money Matters: Advisers of Donald Trump Jr. Launch GOP Super PAC Ahead of Georgia Runoff Elections
    US Federal Communications Commission Chairman Pai Announces Resignation
    Little Bee, Big Problems: Dozens of Australian Aircraft Safety Mishaps Traced to Invasive Wasps
    Wisconsin Governor Certifies Joe Biden's Victory in State
    US Navy Decides to Scrap Amphibious Assault Ship Bonhomme Richard After Catastrophic Fire
    Tags:
    Sir Philip Green, bankruptcy, fashion, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse