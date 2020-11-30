OPEC Agrees to Extend Oil Production Cuts For Three Months, Algeria Says

OPEC's members have agreed to extend existing crude oil production cuts for a three month period starting in January, and will lobby the cartel's partners to agree to the move, Algerian Energy Minister Abdelmadjid Attar, OPEC rotating president, has said, his remarks cited by Reuters.
A source from one of OPEC's delegations told Sputnik that while a consensus on extending output cuts for three more months was forming, some countries want to extend so-called compensation cuts, designed to make up for previous overproduction in violation of quotas, as well.
The source also indicated that OPEC+, the larger group of oil exporters, which includes OPEC's 14 members plus Russia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Sudan and South Sudan, is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss the matter.
