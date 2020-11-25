Register
19:06 GMT25 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    BlackRock Group

    EU Slammed for Failing to Duly Consider ‘Conflicts of Interest’ With BlackRock Over Hefty Deal

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Americasroof (talk) / BlackRock Group
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/19/1081272137_0:894:1200:1569_1200x675_80_0_0_5fe1de14555289fd3b360176fa86f680.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202011251081273697-eu-slammed-for-failing-to-duly-consider-conflicts-of-interest-with-blackrock-over-hefty-deal/

    In April, the US asset manager BlackRock clinched a contract with the European Commission to help it integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into the EU banking framework, as well as its banks’ business strategies and investment policies.

    European ombudsman Emily O’Reilly noted in a judgement on Wednesday that the EU had failed to properly deal with the implications of the European Commission hiring the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock in April to advise the bloc on environmental regulation for banks.

    “The risk of conflicts of interest when it comes to awarding contracts related to EU policy needs to be considered much more robustly both in EU law and among officials who take these decisions”, O’Reilly pointed out.

    She also warned of “a clear risk that those interests may influence the outcome of BlackRock’s work “in its own favour”, adding at the same time that there was no maladministration on the part of the European Commission.

    The ombudsman also pointed to an “exceptionally low financial offer” from BlackRock, which pledged the development of mechanisms to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into the EU banking framework, in line with the April contract.

    The company offered €280,000 ($333,345) for the work at the time, even though the European Commission’s suggested fee was €550,000 ($654,786).

    O’Reilly said in this regard that the low price “could be perceived as an attempt [by BlackRock] to assert influence over an investment area of relevance to its clients”. According to her, BlackRock’s bid “should have resulted in significantly more critical scrutiny”.

    BlackRock Inc
    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    BlackRock Vows $50 Million for Relief Efforts Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    A company spokesperson, in turn, referred in a statement to their “wide-ranging and inclusive approach”, emphasising that BlackRock “looks forward to completing its work and delivering its final report to the commission”.

    The developments come after O’Reilly opened an investigation into BlackRock’s bid in July following a spate of complaints lodged by several European lawmakers and the non-profit watchdog Corporate Europe Observatory.

    The group’s campaigner, Kenneth Haar, argued at the time that by picking BlackRock, the European Commission had “basically handed big finance the steering wheel for the implementation phase of its action plan on sustainable finance”.

    O’Reilly, for her part, explained that she decided to open the probe “to examine how the Commission assessed the risk of conflicts of interest posed by BlackRock Investment Managements bid, in relation to the specific tasks to be carried out under the study in question”.

    Related:

    EU to Respond if US Imposes Sanctions on Investments in Cuba - French Minister
    France's Finance Minister to 'Tighten Control' on Investments in French Firms From Outside EU
    Brussels Warns It May Restrict Chinese Investment in EU Unless Beijing Does More to Open Its Markets
    Tags:
    BlackRock, conflict of interest, contract, European Commission, EU, ombudsman
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Red autumn leaves on a koi pond.
    Sea of Red and Yellow: Marvels of Japanese Nature in Autumn
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse