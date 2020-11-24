Brent Crude Hits Highest Price Since March in Ongoing Rebound

Crude has rallied throughout November amid positive COVID-19 vaccine news from various countries. On Monday, UK-based AstraZeneca announced that its vaccine was up to 90 percent effective. Earlier this month, Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech reported on successful preliminary results of their vaccines' trials.
In the meantime, Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology also announced the efficacy of its newly-developed inoculation, topping 95%, with the latter uplifting results shown 42 days after the first shot.
February futures traded at almost $46.50 per barrel, an increase of around 1 percent from the day before, while January futures rose some 0.8 percent to $46.44 and December WTI futures grew 1.14 percent to $43.53.
All comments
Show new comments (0)