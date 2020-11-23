Companies From Moscow Region Using Electronic Platforms to Develop Exports

Since the beginning of 2020, 13 enterprises from the Moscow Region have entered international electronic trading platforms with the assistance of Russia's Regional Fund for the Support of Foreign Economic Activity.
"Today most of the companies have already found new partners abroad. The Foreign Economic Activity Fund makes all the expenditures associated with the registration, posting of information, as well as promoting products on international electronic platforms. The Fund also helps to certify products in accordance with the requirements of foreign countries, assists in drawing up and concluding export contracts", Ekaterina Zinovieva, the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Science of the Moscow Region, said.
As an example, the Moscow Region's Soyuzsnab, an export company that specialises in the production of food ingredients, has signed six major export contracts in two and a half months through the international electronic trading platform Alibaba.
The total volume of export contracts concluded by the enterprise through electronic trading platforms with Central Asian and Asia-Pacific countries exceeds $20 million. One of the latest contracts, amounting to $600 million, was concluded with counterparties from Uzbekistan.
