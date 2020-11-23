Italian Company K-Flex Plans to Invest 2 Bln Rubles to Build Factory in Moscow Region

The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a new plant of innovative heat-insulating materials of the Italian company K-Flex has taken place in the Moscow region.
“The Italian company K-Flex has been operating in the Moscow region since 2005. Within 15 years, the manufacturer of thermal insulation has invested about 5 billion rubles in its projects. Thanks to the support of the Moscow Region Ministry of Investment, K-Flex continues to increase its production capacity. Investments in the new plant will amount to 2 billion rubles. 90 people will be provided with jobs”, Ekaterina Zinovyeva, the minister of investment, industry and science of the Moscow Region, stated.
The plant's products will be exported to Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, India, and China. Thus, the company will become one of the leaders among manufacturers of technical foam rubber insulation in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
