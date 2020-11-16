Korea Development Bank Invests 800 Bln Won to Acquire Asiana Airlines

The current deal is expected to contribute to the lifeline of the second-largest South Korean airline, Asiana Airlines, since in earlier September the creditors of Asiana's parent company, Kumho Asiana Group, informed the consortium led by the construction company Hyundai Development that the contract was cancelled due to the pandemic's effect on the financial situation.
Hanjin-Kal is the holding corporation of Hanjin Group, established in 2013; its core businesses are air transportation, integrated logistics, hotels & leisure, and information services. Now the company's subsidiaries include Korean Air, Jin Air and several other businesses.
코로나·독과점·노조…대한항공, 아시아나 인수까지 '첩첩산중'https://t.co/Op4hcGhLNA— 연합뉴스 (@yonhaptweet) November 15, 2020
대한항공이 아시아나항공 인수를 추진하면서 초대형 항공사 탄생의 기대가 높아지고 있지만, 최종 인수까지는 여전히 넘어야 할 산이 많은 것으로 분석됩니다 pic.twitter.com/hvAtBBfdZK
