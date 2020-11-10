Uniper Expects Changes in US Attitude Towards Nord Stream 2 Under Biden, Company Head Says

The day before, the director of Navigator Principal Investors, Kyle Shostak, said that the US Congress will proceed with a new round of sanctions before the end of the year in an attempt to halt the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Andreas Schierenbeck, the head of German company Uniper, a financial partner of the Nord Stream 2, said on Tuesday that he hoped the US would change its attitude towards the project under a Joe Biden presidency.

When asked how the Democrats in power could impact US stance on the pipeline, Schierenbeck said he was certain there would be some changes, adding that the company was monitoring the situation and interested in good relations with the United States.

In October, the US State Department broadened the scope of sanctions against Nord Stream 2, enabling Washington to target companies that provide services or funding to vessels working on the project.

The results of the 2020 US presidential election have not been certified yet, but all major US media outlets have projected Biden to be the winner.

While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, President Donald Trump said that the election had been stolen from him via massive election fraud. Trump has disputed the results and taken the matter to court.

An agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project was signed between Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, E.ON, OMV, and Engie in 2015. It will deliver Russian natural gas directly to Germany without any intermediaries.

The US has been creating difficulties for the pipeline's construction and pressing Germany to abandon the project with Russia, citing the "security implications" of depending on Russian gas.