Register
13:29 GMT06 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

    Ant Group to Refund Investors $2.8tn After $37bn IPO Halted Over Jack Ma 'Regulatory' Criticisms Row

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/45/1079824532_0:73:3000:1761_1200x675_80_0_0_98807c3b1716a7606fd9dc68272a5d41.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202011061081051283-ant-group-to-refund-investors-28tn-after-37bn-ipo-halted-over-jack-ma-regulatory-criticisms-row/

    One of the world's largest fintech companies will begin refunding trillions in investments after a row between the company's founder and Chinese authorities, it was revealed on Friday.

    Ant Group is set to begin refunding roughly $2.8tn in IPO funds to investors in Shanghai, the company announced on Friday.

    The news comes after regulators summoned company founder Jack Ma on Tuesday over comments made in speeches last month, forcing the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) to suspend the record listing.

    The massive $37bn IPO, larger than Saudi Aramco's $29bn listing, was set to be the world's largest in decades but was cancelled after Ma criticised Chinese regulators at an event in Shanghai.

    Jack Ma during the Final Session of the International Discussion Club Valdai
    © Sputnik / Grigiry Sysoev
    Chinese Regulators Suspend Record £37bn Ant Group Hong Kong IPO Listing, Citing Concerns
    The People's Bank of China's Financial News slammed the comments, stating the Ant Group would have a "significant impact" on China's regulatory landscape and would need to "focus on preventing its evasion of regulation".

    Both exchanges said in statements on Tuesday that the Ant Group had failed to meet disclosure requirements due to changes in China's regulatory conditions.

    Refunds will be issued up to Monday, including application and brokerage fees as well as deposit rate interests, Pandaily reported.

    Roughly 1.55m investors in Hong Kong will be refunded $167.7bn in IPO funds, according to reports. The process will take place from 4 to 6 November and will be organised into two rounds, with Shanghai clients to receive refunds at a later date.

    Related:

    UK 'Hyping Up' Passport Issue to Meddle in Chinese Affairs, Beijing Says Amid Nat'l Security Law Row
    China Vows to Step Up Tech Self-Sufficiency in Five-Year Plan Amid Trade Tensions With US - Report
    TikTok's ByteDance Plans to Relocate 10,000 Jobs to China Amid Trade Measures in US, India Tech Wars
    Chinese Regulators Suspend Record £37bn Ant Group Hong Kong IPO Listing, Citing Concerns
    Tags:
    state regulation, regulation, finance, refund, fintech, Initial Public Offering (IPO), China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman dressed as a nurse struts in a crowd gathered during Halloween night at a shopping district in Beijing on Saturday, 31 October 2020. Although Halloween is not traditionally celebrated in China, some residents in the Chinese capital took the time to dress up for a bit of fun.
    This Week in Pictures: 31 October - 6 November
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse