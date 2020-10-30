RDIF, Uniao Quimica File for Registration of Sputnik V Vaccine With Regulator in Brazil

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), União Química Farmacêutica Nacional and the Government of the State of Paraná announce the pre-submission of preliminary documents to Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), in order to register Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus infection, in conformity with the Brazilian regulatory procedures," RDIF said in a press release.
Last month, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) officially confirmed an agreement with the Brazilian state of Bahia to deliver 50 million doses of the Russian vaccine.
In mid-October, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the second vaccine, Vector's EpiVacCorona, had been registered.
Russia's national health public watchdog reported on 23 October that Vector had already launched the production of the EpiVacCorona vaccine.
