23:11 GMT29 October 2020
    In this July 10, 2019 file photo, U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald checks his news website at his home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazilian prosecutors accused Greenwald on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, of involvement in hacking the phones of Brazilian officials involved in a corruption investigation, though Brazil's high court had blocked investigations of the journalist or his Brazil-based news outlet in relation to the case.

    Intercept Co-Founder Glenn Greenwald Resigns Over 'Censorship' of Anti-Biden Content

    © AP Photo / Leo Correa
    by
    Journalist Glenn Greenwald, one of three co-founding editors of The Intercept, has announced his departure from the outlet he helped create, claiming his “contractual right of editorial freedom” was violated by editors who demanded he remove article contents critical of Democratic presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden.

    “The censored article, based on recently revealed emails and witness testimony, raised critical questions about Biden’s conduct,” Greenwald, 53, wrote in his resignation memo published Thursday on Substack.

    “Not content to simply prevent publication of this article at the media outlet I co-founded, these Intercept editors also demanded that I refrain from exercising a separate contractual right to publish this article with any other publication.”

    "But the pathologies, illiberalism and repressive mentality that led to the bizarre spectacle of my being censored by my own media outlet are ones that are not unique to The Intercept,” Greenwald highlighted.

    The native New Yorker published the article in question shortly after issuing his public statement.

    Entitled “The Real Scandal: US Media Uses Falsehoods to Defend Joe Biden From Hunter’s Emails,” the piece slams Biden and his 2020 campaign’s silence regarding allegations raised in reports on “Vice President Joe Biden’s work in Ukraine” and his “family’s pursuit of business opportunities in China.”

    Greenwald, Jeremy Scahill and Laura Poitras founded The Intercept in 2013, the same year Greenwald left The Guardian.

    The journalist rose to prominence for his reporting on classified documents leaked by American whistleblower and former National Security Agency subcontractor Edward Snowden.

    Betsy Reed, editor-in-chief of The Intercept, issued a response to Greenwald’s public resignation, describing him as “a grown person throwing a tantrum” over editorial disagreements while framing himself as a “victim.”

    “We have the greatest respect for the journalist Glenn Greenwald used to be, and we remain proud of much of the work we did with him over the past six years,” she wrote. “It is Glenn who has strayed from his original journalistic roots, not the Intercept.”

    Later Thursday, Greenwald honored his vow to publish communications between Intercept editors and himself that pertain to the Biden article, “so you can see the censorship in action and, given the Intercept’s denials, decide for yourselves,” as he wrote in a statement at the beginning of his article about Biden.

    “This is the first time in fifteen years of my writing about politics that I've been censored,” he said in response to senior editor Peter Maass’ proposed edits.

    The editor also claimed he and Reed believed the “draft’s core problem is the connection it often asserts or assumes between the Hunter Biden emails and corruption by Joe Biden.”

    “What's happening here is obvious: you know that you can't explicitly say you don't want to publish the article because it raises questions about the candidate you and all other TI Editors want very much to win the election in 5 days,” Greenwald told Maass in a Wednesday morning email.

    Tags:
    resignations, employment, Joe Biden, censorship, The Intercept, Glenn Greenwald
    Votre message a été envoyé!
