Company From Moscow Region to Supply Electric-Welded Pipes to Italy

Rusinox, a Moscow Region company, has signed an export contract with Italy for the supply of electric-welded stainless pipes, the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Innovation of the region has revealed.
"The volume of the contract for the supply of pipes from the Moscow Region to Italy will amount to $11 million. This is the same amount as was exported to Italy in the first half of 2020. The regional Foreign Economic Activity Fund, which advised the Moscow Region enterprise on foreign economic activity, helped to sign the contract," Investment and Innovation Minister of the Moscow Region Ekaterina Zinovieva noted.
She also stated that the Fund is ready to provide up-to-date information on work abroad and give recommendations on the development of foreign trade.
Prior to this, a Moscow Region confectionery factory started to supply chocolate bars to Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. As of September, more than 55 tonnes of chocolate bars have already been sent abroad.
