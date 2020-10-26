Register
20:34 GMT26 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 2, 2020.

    Dow Nosedives 650 Points Amid Surging US COVID-19 Cases, Dwindling Stimulus Hopes

    © REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080725968_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_48376fa218011fb0abb79a190af5d983.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202010261080883819-dow-nosedives-600-plus-points-amid-surging-covid-19-cases-dwindling-stimulus-hopes/

    US stocks fell sharply on Monday as markets reacted to the massive surge in new COVID-19 cases across the nation amid an ongoing stalemate between politicians regarding economic relief for out-of-work Americans and struggling businesses.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 650.19 points, completely wiping away the index’s monthly gains. The S&P 500 fell by 64.42 points, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped into red territory with a 189.35-point decline.

    As has been the case for many months, travel and leisure stocks are experiencing the hardest hits amid the pandemic and are presently leading the market’s dip. Cruise line company Royal Carribean Group saw its stock devalued by at least 12%, while United Airlines Holdings fell by about 8%.

    Elsewhere, European and Asian markets have not fared any better, with many indices closing in the red as a result of new COVID-19 cases and resurging fears of an economic shutdown. Oil prices have also taken a hit due to rising fears regarding a dip in energy demands.

    The steep fall into the red territory came after the US documented more than 83,000 new coronavirus cases on both Friday and Saturday, with another 60,789 cases on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

    New cases are spiking in a number of US states, including Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, Tennessee and California. Globally, France, India, Italy and the United Kingdom are reporting massive spikes in case counts.

    Frank Rybinski, chief macro strategist at investment firm Aegon Asset Management, told CNBC that “until we get some eradication of the virus, it’s going to be like a gray cloud” over the market.

    “To me, this is Phase 2 of the pandemic,” he noted. 

    Pandemic concerns have also been heightened by prolonged, fruitless talks between US politicians over a new economic relief package. Larry Kudlow, White House economic adviser, told the outlet’s morning business talk show “Squawk Box” on Monday that negotiations had slowed but are still ongoing.

    Earlier this month, hopes that a $2 trillion relief package would be cleared by the Trump administration helped to lift the stock market somewhat; however, optimism began to dim last week as politicians appeared to hit a stalemate on the matter.

    Related:

    US Dow Plummets 509 Points Amid Fears of Pandemic Worsening
    Dow Slides 525 Points Amid Tech Sell-Offs, Fears of Mounting COVID-19 Cases
    Dow Plunges 375 Points After Trump Calls Off COVID-19 Stimulus Talks
    US Dow Plummets 410 Points Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Stimulus Uncertainties
    Tags:
    stocks, COVID-19, Dow Jones Industrials Average Index, New York Stock Exchange, Wall Street
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse