Rise in Demand for Condoms, Sexual 'Wellbeing Products' Announced by Durex's Owner, Media Says

Reckitt Benckiser, a prominent consumer goods company headquartered in the UK and the owner of the Durex brand, has recently reported a rise in their net revenue which stems at least partially from a recovery in condom sales, Sky News reports.
According to the media outlet, Reckitt Benckiser previously indicated a sharp drop in demand for condoms amid the coronavirus lockdowns in Europe during spring, but it appears that this trend has changed since then.
"After a more challenging first-half of the year, relaxations of social distancing regulations resulted in improved demand for our sexual wellbeing products, including Durex, which saw double-digit growth in revenue", the company said. "This has been particularly pronounced in markets where the rate of pandemic infection has materially improved."
And although "re-tightening" coronavirus restrictions may hamper the aforementioned recovery, Reckitt Benckiser has already raised its full-year net revenue outlook "to a low double-digit increase", the media outlet added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)